Prime Volleyball League 2023, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors: Who will win today’s PVL match 14, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will square off against Mumbai Meteors in the 14th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (February 17).

Both teams are yet to make a mark in the tournament as they will be looking for more consistency in the upcoming games. Ahmedabad Defenders are currently placed sixth in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 1.070. Meanwhile, their rivals Mumbai Meteors are just one place above them with three points and a point ratio of 0.969.

Ahmedabad Defenders tasted their first victory of the tournament as they defeated Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 in a nail-biting game. The defenders did not have a great start to the game as they were behind 2-1 after three sets. However, they made a stunning comeback and won back-to-back games to eventually clinch the victory.

Mumbai Meteors, on the other hand, are coming off a humiliating 4-1 loss at the hands of the Bengaluru Torpedoes in their previous game. The Mumbai-based franchise never looked comfortable in the game as they could only manage to win a single set in the match. They need to find ways to turn things around in upcoming matches.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Match Details:

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors

Date & Time: February 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: W-L-L-W-W

Mumbai Meteors: L-W-L

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Match Prediction

Ahmedabad Defenders won their first game of the competition, courtesy of a brilliant display of performance from Santosh S who notched up 11 points in the game and single-handedly took the game away from the Torpedoes. He received brilliant support from Danial Moatazedi, who chipped in with nine crucial points in the game.

The star duo of Anu James and Hardeep Singh were instrumental for Mumbai Meteors in their previous game against the Torpedoes as they scored 13 and 12 points respectively. However, they lacked support from other players as they still ended up being on the losing side in the game.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

