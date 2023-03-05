Prime Volleyball League 2023, Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders: Who will win today’s PVL Final, and telecast details

Bengaluru Torpedoes will lock horns with Ahmedabad Defenders in the final match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Sunday (March 5).

Bengaluru Torpedoes made it to their first final of the tournament with a shocking 3-1 win over defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. Both teams started the game on a positive note and were evenly placed at 1-1 after two sets. However, the Torpedoes won back-to-back sets thereafter to win the game.

The Torpedoes will be high on confidence entering the final of the competition as they gear up to face an in-form Ahmedabad Defenders.

Ahmedabad Defenders, on the other hand, put up another dominating performance as they edged out the Calicut Heroes 3-1 to enter the final for the second consecutive year. They dominated the proceedings and didn’t allow their opponents a single opportunity to make a comeback into the game.

The Defenders will be eager to get their hands on the trophy this year after missing out on it in the last edition.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders Match Details:

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date & Time: March 5, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders Form Guide

Bengaluru Torpedoes: W-W-L-W-W

Ahmedabad Defenders: W-L-W-W-W

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders Squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu TR

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Sethu TR

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders Match Prediction

Ahmedabad Defenders are slight favorites to win this game as they have played consistently well throughout the tournament. The onus will be on their star duo of Angamuthu Ramaswamy and Danial Moatazedi, who respectively scored an impressive 13 and 10 points, and played a vital role in their previous win.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Torpedoes need all their players to step up if they wish to take down an in-form Ahmedabad side. They will be dependent on Pankaj Sharma, who was instrumental in their previous win as he single-handedly notched up 12 crucial points for his team.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

