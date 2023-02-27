Prime Volleyball League 2023, Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes: Who will win today’s PVL match 26, and telecast details

Bengaluru Torpedoes will square off against Calicut Heroes in the 26th game of the Prime Volleyball League 2023 at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Tuesday (February 28).

Both teams were in fine form in their previous game, and a win here will almost guarantee them a semifinal spot. The Torpedoes are fifth in the points table with six points and a point ratio of 0.987, while the Heroes are third with eight points and a point ratio of 0.987.

After winning three straight games, the Torpedoes lost 3-2 against the Blackhawks in a nail-biting thriller. The Torpedoes had a great start, leading 2-1 after three sets but fell in five.

The Heroes, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency, losing twice in their last five games. They put on a strong performance in their previous game against the Defenders but lost in five sets.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: February 28, 2023; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Form Guide

Bengaluru Torpedoes: L-W-W-W-L

Calicut Heroes: L-W-L-W-W

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Probable Playing 6s

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, and Shafeeque Rahman

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Match Prediction

The Torpedoes failed to play as a combined unit in their previous game against the Blackhawks. Jose Ibin was the only consistent performer, scoring 11 points, but ended on the losing side.

Meanwhile, Jerome Vinith was the standout performer for the Heroes in their previous game against the Kochi Blue Spikers, notching up 21 points, but the team endured a narrow loss.

Match Prediction: Calicut Heroes to win

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : 0 votes