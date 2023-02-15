Prime Volleyball League 2023, Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz: Who will win today’s PVL Match 12, and telecast details

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against Chennai Blitz in the 12th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 16.

Bengaluru Torpedoes registered their first win of the tournament in their previous match as they beat the Mumbai Meteors 4-1 to open their account in style. They are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a point ratio of 1.000.

However, the Chennai Blitz have slipped to seventh place after being thrashed 5-0 by the Mumbai Meteors.

Bengaluru Torpedoes had the upper hand in the game right from the start and the two teams were placed evenly at 1-1 after two sets. However, the Torpedoes brought their best game forward after that as they won three straight sets to eventually clinch a 4-1 victory.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, failed to play as a combined unit as they never looked threatening during the course of the game. The team lost all sets during the match to suffer a humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of the Mumbai Meteors.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Match Details:

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Bengaluru Torpedoes: W-L-L-L-W

Chennai Blitz: L-W-W-W-L

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant, Renato Mendes, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Y V Sita Rama Raju

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

Bengaluru Torpedoes opened their account in the tournament, courtesy of a brilliant display from Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, who single-handedly notched 17 points in the game against Mumbai Meteors. The onus will once again be on him to keep the momentum going in upcoming matches as well.

Meanwhile, Jobin Varghese was the only positive for Chennai Blitz in their previous game against Mumbai Meteors as he scored an impressive 11 points. Other members of the team will need to chip in with important contributions if they wish to take down an in-form Bengaluru side in their upcoming game.

Match Prediction: Bengaluru Torpedoes to win this game.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : 0 votes