Prime Volleyball League 2023, Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz: Who will win today’s PVL match 21, and telecast details

Calicut Heroes will square off against Chennai Blitz in the 21st match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Friday, February 24.

Calicut Heroes have slipped to fourth place in the points table after the Ahmedabad Defenders ended their three-game unbeaten streak. They have six points from three games and have a point ratio of 1.015. Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, are currently one of the bottom-placed teams with just two points and a point ratio of 0.884.

After winning three games on the trot, the Calicut heroes suffered their second loss of the tournament in their last game against the Defenders. Both teams fought hard till the end as the game stood level at 2-2 after four sets. However, the Heroes failed to keep going in the final set and lost the game.

Meanwhile, nothing has gone Chennai’s way this season as they succumbed to their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament. The Blitz failed to put up a fight against the Ahmedabad Defenders in their last game as they lost all five sets to lose the game 5-0.

Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Match Details

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 24, 2023, at 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Calicut Heroes: L-W-W-W-L

Chennai Blitz: L-L-L-L-W

Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, and Chirag Yadav.

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, and Mohamed Riyazudeen.

Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, and Shafeeque Rahman.

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Prasanna Raja AA, and Jobin Varghese.

Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

The Calicut Heroes are firm favorites to win this game as they have played brilliantly throughout the tournament. The team will be relying on their star player Jose Sandoval, who was their star performer in the previous game against the Defenders as he scored an impressive 15 points in the game.

Meanwhile, Chennai Bliz have failed to perform as a combined unit. Naveen Raja Jacob has been the only positive for the team so far. He single-handedly notched up 12 points for his team, but all his efforts went in vain as the team suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss in the game.

Match Prediction: Calicut Heroes to win this game.

Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

