Prime Volleyball League 2023, Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors: Who will win today’s PVL match 7, and telecast details

Chennai Blitz will square off against the Mumbai Meteors in the seventh match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on February 10.

The Blitz started their Prime Volleyball League campaign on a positive note as they beat the Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 in their opening game of the tournament. With this victory, they climbed to third position in the points table with two points and a points ratio of 1.103.

The Chennai-based franchise did not start well in their opening game of the competition as they fell 2-1 behind after three sets. However, they made a stunning comeback in the latter part of the game as they won back-to-back sets to win 3-2.

The Mumbai Meteors, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to their Prime Volleyball League 2023 campaign. They failed to put up a fight against Calicut Heroes and lost 4-1 in their opening fixture of the tournament.

The Meteors are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.814. They will be eager to register their first victory in Prime Volleyball League 2023 in this upcoming match.

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Match Details

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 7, Prime Volleyball League 2023.

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, Friday, 07:00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Form Guide

Chennai Blitz: W W W L L.

Mumbai Meteors: L.

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Squads

Chennai Blitz

Kevin Audran, Renato Mendes, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Jobin Varughese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant.

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin-TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway, Karthik Madhu.

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Probable Playing 6

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant, Renato Mendes, Kevin Audran, Y V Sita Rama Raju.

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hiroshi Centelles.

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Match Prediction

Chennai Blitz are firm favorites to win this game as they displayed an all-around performance in their opening game of Prime Volleyball League 2023.

The onus will once again be on Jacob Naveen Raja and GS Akhin. They scored nine and eight points respectively in their previous game and played a vital role in their team's victory.

Meanwhile, Karthik Madhu was the lone warrior for Mumbai Meteors in their opening game against Calicut Heroes. He notched up 11 crucial points in the game. The skipper will want more support from the other players in the team if they wish to beat an in-form Chennai Blitz in their upcoming game.

Match Prediction: Chennai Blitz to win this game.

Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

