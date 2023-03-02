Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders: Who will win today’s PVL Match 28, and telecast details

Kolkata Thunderbolts will square off against Ahmedabad Defenders in the 28th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Thursday (March 2).

Having already secured their place in the semi-finals of the tournament, the two teams will be fighting to claim the top spot in the points table. Ahmedabad Defenders are currently at the top with 11 points and a point ratio of 1.113. However, their rivals Kolkata Thunderbolts are just one place below with 10 points and a point ratio of 1.130.

Kolkata Thunderbolts have entered the knockout stage of the tournament for the second consecutive year. The defending champions will be eyeing a successful title defense as they gear up to face the Defenders in their final league-stage game of the competition.

Ahmedabad Defenders, on the other hand, have been unstoppable this season as they are currently on an unbeaten run of five games. The team will be looking to get its hands on the trophy this year after missing out last year.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Match Details:

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date & Time: March 2, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: W-W-L-W-W

Ahmedabad Defenders: W-W-W-W-W

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Squads

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Jose Verdi

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Match Prediction

This is a repeat of last year's final where the Kolkata Thunderbolts edged the Defenders to claim their maiden title. Both the teams have once again played really well throughout the tournament. However, Ahmedabad have been brilliant this campaign and should be favored to come through in the upcoming contest.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

