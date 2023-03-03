Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes: Who will win today’s PVL Semi Final 1, and telecast details

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first Semifinal of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Center in Kochi on Friday (March 3).

The Kolkata Thunderbolts finished the league stage as table-toppers after winning three games at the Trott. The defending champions are in red-hot form at the moment and will be eyeing a successful title defense as they gear up for the first semi-final of the tournament.

Bengaluru Torpedoes, on the other hand, have also recovered well after a sloppy start to the tournament. They secured a place in the knockout round of the competition after a strong performance against the in-form Calicut Heroes in their previous game.

Both teams will be high on confidence as they come off convincing victories in their previous games. The Thunderbolts edged out the defenders 3-2 to claim the top spot in the points table. However, the Torpedoes registered a comfortable 3-2 victory over the Calicut Heroes to earn a semi-final spot.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Details:

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date & Time: March 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Center, Kochi

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: W-W-W-L-W

Bengaluru Torpedoes: W-L-W-W-W

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Squads

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Abhilash Chaudhary

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Prediction

The Kolkata Thunderbolts have a slight advantage over the Bengaluru Torpedoes as they have more experience in how to bring out their best in must-win games. They will be eager to get their hands on the trophy for the second consecutive year.

However, both teams have star-studded lineups that have performed significantly well throughout the tournament. So, a nail-biting affair is on the cards in the first semifinal of the Prime Volleyball League 2023.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Thunderbolts to win this game.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

