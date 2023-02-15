Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes: who will win today’s PVL match 13, and telecast details

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Calicut Heroes in the 13th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 16.

Both teams are currently undefeated in the tournament and will battle it out to claim the top spot in the points table. The defending champions Kolkata Thunder are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with six points and a point ratio of 1.148. Meanwhile, their rivals Calicut Heroes are placed just one place below them with four points and a point ratio of 1.089.

Kolkata Thunderbolts are looking unstoppable at the moment as they have won three games in a row. In their previous game, the Thunderbolts were on fire right from the start as they never allowed the Spikers a single chance to make a comeback into the game. They won four straight sets to eventually clinch a 4-1 victory.

Calicut Heroes, on the other hand, are also on an unbeaten run at the moment as they haven't lost a single game till now. In their previous match, the Heroes dominated the proceedings throughout the game and won three straight sets to register their second win of the tournament by a margin of 4-1.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes Match Details:

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: February 16, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: W-W-W-W-W

Calicut Heroes: W-W-L-W-W

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes Squads

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes Match Prediction

Both teams are currently undefeated in the tournament and will be facing their first loss of the season in this game. Kolkata Thunderbolts registered three wins in a row, courtesy of a dominating performance from Rahul K, who single-handedly destroyed the Spikers team and notched up 17 points in the game.

Meanwhile, it was a combined effort from the Calicut Heroes in their previous win against the Hyderabad Blackhawks. Jerome Vinit played a crucial role in their victory as he scored an impressive 10 points in the game.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Thunderbolts to win this game.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : 0 votes