Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz: Who will win today’s PVL match 25, and telecast details

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Chennai Blitz in the 25th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Monday (February 27).

Kolkata Thunderbolts are just one win away from securing a semi-final spot in the tournament. They are currently placed second in the points table with five points and a point ratio of 1.134. Meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz are already out of the tournament as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win and a point ratio of 0.900.

The defending champions have started the season where they left off last year as they have lost only once in their previous five games. They did not have a great start to their last game against Mumbai as they were behind by 2-1 after the three sets. However, they made a great recovery as they won back-to-back sets to win the game 3-2.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, have failed to find any momentum throughout the tournament. They are currently winless in their previous five games, including another disappointing 3-2 loss against the Calicut Heroes in their previous game. The team will be looking to end their campaign with a win.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 27, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: W-L-W-W-W

Chennai Blitz: L-L-L-L-L

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, , Prasanna Raja AA, Jobin Varghese, Tushar Laware, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

The defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts are firm favorites to defeat a comparatively weaker Chennai Blitz who are struggling to end their five-game unbeaten streak at the moment. They have played as a combined unit throughout the tournament and a similar kind of performance is expected in this game as well.

The star duo of Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar were instrumental in their previous win against the Mumbai Meteors as they scored an impressive 16 and 13 points respectively. The team will be expecting the pair to keep going as they inch closer to the knockout phase of the tournament.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Thunderbolts to win this game.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

