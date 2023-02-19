Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors: Who will win today’s PVL match 18, and telecast details

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Mumbai Meteors in the 18th game of the Prime Volleyball League 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (February 20).

The Thunderbolts have slipped to second in the points table after Calicut Heroes ended their three-game unbeaten streak. They have six points from four games and a point ratio of 1.121. Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors have slipped to sixth place after their second straight defeat of the season.

Calicut Heroes ended Kolkata Thunderbolt's dream run, handing the defending champion their first loss of the season. Both teams fought hard till the end, splitting the first four sets. However, the Thunderbolts failed to keep their nerves as they lost the last set to lose the match.

Mumbai Meteors, meanwhile, succumbed to their second straight defeat of the season, suffering a humiliating 4-1 loss against Ahmedabad Defenders. Mumbai started the game on a positive note, winning the first set, before losing the next four.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors

Date & Time: February 20, 2023; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: L-W-W-W-W

Mumbai Meteors: L-L-W-L

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Squads

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Probable Playing 6s

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Match Prediction

Kolkata Thunderbolts are firm favourites to win this outing, as they will be eager to make a strong comeback after losing their previous match. The team will depend on the star duo of Rahul K and Ashwal Rai, who performed superbly in their previous match against the Calicut Heroes, scoring 13 and 10 points respectively.

Mumbai Meteors, meanwhile, have failed to play as a unit in previous matches. Shameemudheen A was the only consistent performer in their previous outing against the Defenders, notching up 11 points, but ended up on the losing side. The team will look for more contributions from other players if they wish to take down the defending champions in their upcoming match.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Thunderbolts to win

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

