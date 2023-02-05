Mumbai Meteors and Calicut Heroes are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the Prime Volleyball League 2023 on Sunday, February 5. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Meteors are making their debut in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League. The Mumbai-based franchise will look to make a mark in the competition as they get set to face competitive Calicut Heroes in their opening game of the tournament.

Calicut Heroes, on the other hand, had a successful campaign in the last edition of the Prime Volleyball League. They made it to the knockout round of the competition after finishing third in the points table with seven points. However, they got knocked out of the tournament in the semi-finals as they lost 3-0 against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes

Date and Time: February 5, 2022, Sunday, 07:00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Form Guide

Mumbai Meteors: N/A

Calicut Heroes: LWWLW

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Squads

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin-TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan-S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh-CK, Brandon Greenway

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Abil Krishnan, Chirag Yadav

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Squads Match Prediction

The Calicut Heroes have some exciting names in their squad, such as Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jerome Vinith, Matt Hilling and Prabakaran, who have performed well in the previous edition. A lot of onus will be on them to take their team off to a winning start in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors have also included some experienced players in their debut season in the league. They have the likes of Anu James, Karthik A, Amit Gulia and Brandan Greenway, who will be eager to start the tournament on a high.

Match Prediction: Calicut Heroes to win this game.

Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

