Prime Volleyball League 2023, Match 9, Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai Meteors will be up against Bengaluru Torpedoes in the ninth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on February 12.

After a disappointing start to their campaign, the Mumbai Meteors opened their account at the Prime Volleyball League in style by thrashing the Chennai Blitz 5-0 in their previous game. They have now climbed to second place in the points table with three points in their kitty and a points ratio of 1.081.

Mumbai Meteors dominated the proceedings throughout the game and didn’t allow Chennai Blitz a single opportunity to make a comeback into the match.

Bengaluru Torpedoes, on the other hand, succumbed to their second consecutive loss in the tournament as they went down 3-2 against the Ahmedabad Defenders in their previous game. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.887 and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Bengaluru Torpedoes started their last game on a positive note, winning the first set 15-14. However, they failed to keep the momentum going as they lost back-to-back sets to eventually suffer a defeat.

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date & Time: February 12, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Form Guide

Mumbai Meteors: W-L

Bengaluru Torpedoes: L-L-L-W-L

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Squads

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik A, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Squads Match Prediction

Mumbai Meteors registered their maiden victory of the tournament, courtesy of some fine displays from Anu James and Hardeep Singh, who scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, and played a major role in the team's victory. The team will want their star players to continue their good form in the upcoming matches as well.

Tsvetanov Tsvetelin, on the other hand, single-handedly scored 17 points in Bengaluru Torpedoes' previous game against Ahmedabad Defenders. However, he lacked the support from other players. As a result, they ended up on the losing side. They need to play as a combined unit if they wish to turn things around in upcoming games.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Meteors to win this game.

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : 0 votes