Prime Volleyball League 2024, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz: Who will win today’s PVL Match 1, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will square off against the Chennai Blitz in the inaugural match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 15.

Ahmedabad Defenders won the tournament last year, beating the Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 in a nail-biting final.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, will be hoping for a fresh start after a disappointing last season, where they finished at the bottom of the points table, winning just one of their seven games.

Both teams have announced balanced squads for the tournament and will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz, Match 1

Date & Time: February 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Both teams are yet to play their opening game of the tournament.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

Srikanth Tamilvanan, Sakthi Kumar, Muthusamy Appavu, Aswath Pandiyaraj, IIya Burau, Manoj Manjunatha, Parth Patel, Shikhar Singh, Naveen Raja Jacob, Max Senica, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Shon T John, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Harsh Chaudhari.

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Srikanth Tamilvanan, Muthusamy Appavu, IIya Burau, Manoj Manjunatha, Naveen Raja Jacob, Angamuthu Ramaswamy.

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Surya Nanjil, Sayanth T, Raman Kumar, Paras, Jobin Varghese.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will start as clear favorites. They will reply on the likes of Muthusamy Appavu and Naveen Raja Jacob to help them get off to a winning start.

The Chennai Blitz will be hoping for a better showing this year and will expect their star players Raman Kumar and Jobin Varghese to step up in their opening fixture.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win the game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV