Prime Volleyball League 2024, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts: Who will win today’s PVL Match 6, and telecast details

The sixth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 will see Ahmedabad Defenders take on Kolkata Thunderbolts at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Ahmedabad started their campaign with a comprehensive 15-10, 15-11, 15-12 victory over Chennai Blitz in the opening match of the 2024 season. They will be looking to continue the winning momentum.

On the other hand, Kolkata Thunderbolts are coming into the game on the back of a 14-16, 16-14, 13-15, 10-15 defeat over Bengaluru Torpedoes.

The Thunderbolts haven’t made an ideal start and now, a tougher challenge awaits them on Sunday.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, Match 6

Date & Time: February 18, 2024, at 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: W

Kolkata Thundersbolts: L

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts squads:

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Harsh Chaudhary, Max Senica, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Sakthi Kumar, T Srikanth, Ilya Burau, LM Manoj, Parth Patel, Shikhar Singh, Nandhagopal Subramaniam, Naveen Raja, and Shon John.

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Vinit Kumar, Onur Cukur, Vinayak Rokhade, Hari Prasad, Arjun Nath, Ashwal Rai, Praful S, Sudheer Shetty, Amit Chokker, David Kisiel, Deepak Kumar, Prabagaran, Rahul K, and Rakesh Kumar.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders: Ilya Burau, Max Senica, Muthusamy Appavu, Angamuthu, Nandagopal, Srikanth Tamilvanan, Rahul, and Vinit Rai.

Kolkata Thunderbolts: Rahul K, Amit Chokker, Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai, Arjun Nath, and Onkur Cukur.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Match Prediction

Defending champions, Ahmedabad Defenders are a formidable outfit and have started their campaign on a positive note. Kolkata Thunderbolts, on the other hand, suffered defeat in their first game.

Looking at the performances of their respective last game, you would expect Ahmedabad Defenders to register their second consecutive win.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win the game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details:

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV