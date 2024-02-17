Prime Volleyball League 2024, Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans: Who will win today’s PVL Match 7, and telecast details

The seventh match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 sees Bengaluru Torpedoes take on Delhi Toofans at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Bengaluru began their journey with a hard-fought win over Kolkata Thunderbolts, beating them 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, and 15-10.

On the other hand, Delhi Toofans lost their first match in a hard-fought game against Mumbai Meteors. Trailing by two sets, the Toofans came back by winning the next two sets.

However, it was the Meteors, who secured a win in the end by 3-2. Nevertheless, Delhi Toofans would be looking to earn their first win on Sunday.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, Match 7

Date & Time: February 18, 2024, at 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans Form Guide

Bengaluru Torpedoes: W

Delhi Toofans: L

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes:

Ibin Jose, Paulo Lamounier, Vyshak Renjith, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Jishnu PV, Muhammed Iqbal TN, Mujeeb Mc, Srajan Shetty, Mannat Chaudhary, Nisam Muhammed, Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Tanish Chaudhary, and Thomas Heptinstall.

Delhi Toofans

Lazar Dodic, Manoj Kumar, Janshad U, Saqlain Tariq, Anand K, Insaman A, Alan Sajan, Aponza Daniel, Ayush, Fayis Nk, Amal Thomas, Anu James, Rohit Kumar, and Santhosh S.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans Probable 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Rahul K, Amit Chokker, Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai, Arjun Nath, and Onkur Cukur.

Delhi Toofans:

Saqlain Tariq, Anu James, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Anand K, and Daniel Aponza

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans Match Prediction

Both teams fought hard in their first match of the season. Bengaluru came out winning but Delhi suffered a defeat. In their very first match in the Prime Volleyball League, the Toofans showed a lot of character but you would still go with Bengaluru Torpedoes to win the contest on Sunday.

Match Prediction: Bengaluru Torpedoes to win the game.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV