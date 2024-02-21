Prime Volleyball League 2024, Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors: Who will win today’s PVL Match 10, and telecast details

Bengaluru Torpedoes will square off against the Mumbai Meteors in the 10th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, February 21.

After a positive start, the Bengaluru Torpedoes failed to get going as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against the Delhi Toofans in their previous fixture.

The Torpedoes failed to play as a combined unit as they lost the game in straight sets with scores of 10-15, 13-15, and 20-21.

Mumbai Meteors, on the other hand, also succumbed to their first defeat of the tournament as they lost to the Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-2 in a hard-fought contest.

The Meteors started the game on a high, as they were leading after two sets. However, the Black Hawks made a strong comeback in the next three sets, winning 7-15, 12-15, 15-10, 15-11, and 20-18.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 10

Date & Time: February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Form Guide

Bengaluru Torpedoes: L W

Mumbai Meteors: L W

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Ibin Jose, Paulo Lamounier, Vyshak Renjith, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Jishnu PV, Muhammed Iqbal TN, Mujeeb Mc, Srajan Shetty, Mannat Chaudhary, Nisam Muhammed, Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Tanish Chaudhary, and Thomas Heptinstall.

Mumbai Meteors

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, and Suryansh Tomar

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Srajan Shetty, Thomas Heptinstall, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Paulo Lamounier.

Mumbai Meteors

Hector Mata, Aravindhan S, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh, Ajith Chandran.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to get back to winning ways after facing disappointing defeats in their previous games. Mumbai Meteors will start the game as slight favorites, and the onus will be on their star players Amit Singh and Shubham Chaudhary once again.

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be expecting their star player, Sethu TR, to step up and help the team get back to winning ways in the upcoming matches.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Meteors to win the game.

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Mumbai Meteors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV