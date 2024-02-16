Prime Volleyball League 2024, Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes: Who will win today’s PVL Match 4, and telecast details

The fourth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 sees Kochi Blue Spikers take on Calicut Heroes on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The Spikers took part in both the seasons held so far but their performance hasn’t inspired any confidence.

Kochi-based franchise finished at the bottom in the inaugural season, having accumulated a solitary win in seven matches. In the following season, the Spikers amassed a couple of wins and completed the season at second from the bottom.

It remains to be seen if they could showcase better performances this season. On the other hand, Calicut Heroes have made a name for themselves in the league. They managed to reach the semi-finals in both the seasons played so far. But, unfortunately, couldn’t reach the final. Ahead of a new season, the Calicut Heroes would be looking no less than winning the silverware.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes, Match Details

Match: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes, Match 4

Date and Time: 16th February 2024 at 8:30 pm

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Form Guide

Both teams are yet to play their first match this season.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Squads

Calicut Heroes:

Ashok Bishnoi, Vinith Jerome, Aman Kumar, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Alan Ashique, Mukesh Kumar, Danial Moatazedi, Shafeeque Rahman, Vikas Maan, Chirag Yadav, Luiz Felipe Perotto, M Ashwin Raj, Praveen Kumar, Prince.

Kochi Blue Spikers:

Jan Krol, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Neelathazha, Lad Om Vasant, Ayush, Ratheesh C K, Abhinav BS, Athos Costa, Digvijay Singh, Sachin K, Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, George Antony, Vishal Krishna.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Probable Playing 6:

Kochi Blue Spikers:

Erin Varghese, George Antony, BS Abhinav, A Vipul Kumar, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, CK Ratheesh

Calicut Heroes:

Vinith Jerome, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Mukesh Kumar, Danial Moatazedi, Luiz Felipe Perotto, Ashwin Raj

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Prediction

Calicut Heroes have been one of the most consistent outfits in the Prime Volleyball League. They have reached the semis twice in two seasons and are a strong contender to win the title this season.

While Kochi Blue Spikers have made substantial changes in their squad to improve their performance this season, Calicut Heroes should go as favorites for the much-anticipated clash on Friday.

Match Prediction: Calicut Heroes to win the game.

Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV