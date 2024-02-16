Prime Volleyball League 2024, Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans: Who will win today’s PVL Match 3, and telecast details

Mumbai Meteors and Delhi Toofans will lock horns with each other in the third match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Friday.

The Meteors played their inaugural season in the 2023 edition of the Prime Volleyball League. In their debut outing, Mumbai finished sixth, winning only two matches out of seven. They would be keen to improve on that performance ahead of a new season.

Facing them are the Delhi Toofans, who will be playing their debut season. The addition of the Toofans makes the Prime Volleyball League a nine-team tournament this season. It will be interesting to see how the Delhi-based franchise performs in their debut season.

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, Match 3

Date & Time: February 16, 2024, at 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans Form Guide

Both teams are yet to play their opening match this season

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans squads

Mumbai Meteors:

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, and Suryansh Tomar.

Delhi Toofans:

Lazar Dodic, Manoj Kumar, Janshad U, Saqlain Tariq, Anand K, Insaman A, Alan Sajan, Aponza Daniel, Ayush, Fayis Nk, Amal Thomas, Anu James, Rohit Kumar, and Santhosh S.

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors: Hardeep Singh, Balwan Singh Amit, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Aravindhan S, Hector Mata, and Ajithlal Chandran.

Delhi Toofans: Saqlain Tariq, Anu James, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Anand K, and Daniel Aponza.

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans Match Prediction

The Mumbai Meteors have the experience of playing one season in the Prime Volleyball League, while the Delhi Toofans are set to make their debut.

The Toofans have assembled a strong squad, having the likes of Saqlain Tariq Rohit Kumar, and Manoj Kumar. They are likely to give a tough challenge to Mumbai.

However, considering the experienced campaigners on Mumbai Meteors' side, they will start as favorites.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Meteors to win the game.

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV