Prime Volleyball League 2024, Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks: Who will win today’s PVL Match 8, and telecast details

Mumbai Meteors will square off against the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the eighth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday, February 19.

Mumbai Meteors had a perfect start to the tournament as they registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Delhi Toofans in their opening game of the tournament.

The Meteors dominated the proceedings in the first two sets, but the Delhi Toofans made a comeback as the game was well balanced after the four sets. However, the Meteors held their nerves in the final set to win the game 15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, and 17-15.

Hyderabad Black Hawks, on the other hand, had a horrible start to their campaign as they got thrashed by the Chennai Blitz 3-0 in their opening fixture.

The Black Hawks never looked threatening, losing the game in straight sets with scores of 16-14, 15-11, and 15-7.

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 8

Date & Time: February 19, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Form Guide

Mumbai Meteors: W

Hyderabad Black Hawks: L

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Squads

Mumbai Meteors

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, and Suryansh Tomar.

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Naveen Kumar, Deepu Venugopal, Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV, Stefan Kovacevic, Prince, John Joseph, Abhilash Chaudhary, Niyaz Salam, Ivan Fernandez, Hemanth P, Sahil Kumar, Ashamatullah, Ashok.

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Hector Mata, Aravindhan S, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Deepu Venugopal, Ranjit Singh, John Joseph, Ashamatullah, Ivan Fernandez, Hemanth P

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Match Prediction

Mumbai Meteors are clear favorites to win this game after their impressive performance against the Delhi Toofans. The Meteors will be relying on Amit Singh and Shubham Chaudhary once again to continue their dominant run in the Prime Volleyball League.

Hyderabad Black Hawks, on the other hand, will be looking to make a strong comeback and secure their first victory of the tournament.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Meteors to win the game.

Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD TV

Live Streaming: Sony LIV