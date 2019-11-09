Season 2 of RuPay Pro Volleyball League from February 7th, FIVB President to attend Final

After a series of meetings involving all the key stakeholders of the league, the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd with the support of the world governing body, FIVB, today announced that the second season of the much anticipated RuPay Pro Volleyball League would start from 7th February 2020 onwards. The upcoming season will be longer than Season 1 and will feature a total of 22 matches with the final of the league to be played on 1st March 2020.

Mr. S Vasudevan, President, Volleyball Federation of India, speaking on the impact of the league on the sport of volleyball in the country said that “The RuPay Pro Volleyball League is turning out to be a real game-changer. The league has given new aspirations to the young volleyball players of the country and provided an opportunity for our volleyball players to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world”.

Talking about FIVB’s plans for the sport of Volleyball in the country, FIVB General Director, Mr. Fabio Azevedo said, "The development of the national league is key in preparation of the top national team players on the road to Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It’s a sign of the importance we give to this league that FIVB President Dr Ary Graça will attend the finals in March.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd said that “We received a great response from the sports fans all over the country for the season 1 of the league with 21.6 million tuning in to watch the league on television and thousands filling the stadiums across the venues. With more matches to view this season we hope to substantially increase the fanbase of the league as well as the sport of Volleyball all over the country.” He also stated that the league was very close to finalising long-term sponsors, the details for which will be revealed very shortly.

The RuPay Pro Volleyball league is an initiative of the Volleyball Federation of India and Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd with Sony Sports Network Pvt Ltd as its broadcast partner.