USA vs. Mexico at FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championships 2022: Date, time, live stream, and more

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championships 2022 will commence tomorrow (Friday), August 26, 2022, in Poland and Slovenia.

This will be the 20th edition of the Championship since its first edition in 1949. It is organized every four years by the FIVB (Federation Internationale de Volleyball), the sport's global governing body.

The quadrennial event will feature 24 teams, including the host nations who automatically qualify for the event. The 17-day event will get underway in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and will end on September 11.

USA vs Mexico at FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championships 2022: Date and time

All 24 teams in the Championship have been divided into four pools as under:

Pool A : Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico

: Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico Pool B : Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar

: Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar Pool C : Poland, United States, Mexico, Bulgaria

: Poland, United States, Mexico, Bulgaria Pool D : France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon

: France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon Pool E : Italy, Canada, Turkey, China

: Italy, Canada, Turkey, China Pool F: Argentina, Iran, Netherlands, Egypt

The top two teams from each pool and the four best third-ranked teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Beginning on August 26, the schedule for the first day of the competition is as below: (All times are in EST)

11:00 – Pool B, Ljubljana: Brazil v Cuba

14:00 – Pool B, Ljubljana: Japan v Qatar

17:30 – Pool C, Katowice: USA v Mexico

17:30 – Pool D, Ljubljana: France v Germany

20:30 – Pool D, Ljubljana: Slovenia v Cameroon

20:30 – Pool C, Katowice: Poland v Bulgaria

Pool B, D, E, and F matches will take place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, while all Pool A and C matches will take place in Katowice, Poland. The United States vs Mexico match will get underway at 5:30 pm EST on Friday.

In the pool stage rounds, teams will compete to finish in the top two and proceed to the next round.

USA at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship

The United States, 2018 bronze medalists, have been placed in Group C. However, things have varied for them since finishing 10th at the Tokyo Olympics. Their strongest competition in Pool C will be the co-host and two-time defending champion, Poland.

While the USA is ranked seventh according to the FIVB World rankings, Mexico is ranked 17th.

USA will celebrate the return of Matt Anderson to the squad after his absence in their quest for silver in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League. Pedro Rangel, on the other hand, will be the star player for the Mexicans.

In the previous 19 editions, Russia was the most successful team having won the title six times. This was followed by Brazil, Italy and Poland, who have all won the title three times.

The remaining teams will make their debut on Saturday, August 27. The pool matches will last for six days and the top 16 teams (top two from each pool and four best third-placed teams) will move into the first elimination round.

Where to watch the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship?

All matches from the Championship will be streamed exclusively on the FIVB-owned Volleyball TV website. However, this will be a subscription-based streaming service. However, fans can go and watch the game live at the venues and the tickets are already available for sale.

