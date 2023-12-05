The Volleyball Men's Club World Championships will see the top six clubs of the globe tussle with each other to win the elite club-based competition of the sport. The event is scheduled to be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru from December 6 to 10, with a total of 10 matches, including the knockouts.

Ahmedabad Defenders (India), Itambe Minas (Brazil), Sir Sicoma Perugia (Italy), Halkbank Spor Kulübü (Turkey), Suntory Sunbirds (Japan), Sada Cruzeiro Volei (Brazil) are the six volleyball clubs to watch out for in the five-day event.

They are divided into two pools of three teams each. Ahmedabad Defenders, Itambe Minas and Sir Sicoma Perugia are part of Pool A while Halkbank Spor Kulübü, Suntory Sunbirds and Sada Cruzeiro Volei form Group B.

Each team will face the other two opponents once in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final, whereas the other two teams will play for a third-place finish.

Sir Sicoma Perugia is the reigning world champion. The two Brazilian clubs are dubbed to give the Italian giants a good run for their money. Ahmedabad Defenders squad consists of all the stars who featured for India in the Asian Games in September.

Indian Setter Muthusamy Appavu will lead the 15-member squad of the Prime Volleyball 2023 champions. Players like Ashwal Rai, SV Gurunath Prasad, Srajan Shetty, and Amit Gulia have been signed from rival PVB clubs to participate for the World Championships.

Volleyball Men's Club World Championship 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, December 6

Pool B - Halkbank Spor Kulübü vs Sada Cruzeiro Volei, 5:00 PM

Pool A - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Itambe Minas, 8:30 PM

Thursday, December 7

Pool B - Sada Cruzeiro Volei vs Suntory Sunbirds, 5:00 PM

Pool A - Sir Sicoma Perugia vs Itambé Minas, 8:30 PM

Friday, December 8

Pool B - Halkbank Spor Kulübü vs Sada Cruzeiro Volei, 5:00 PM

Pool A - Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia, 8:30 PM

Saturday, December 9

Semi-final 1 - TBD vs TBD, 5:00 PM

Semi-final 2: TBD vs TBD, 8:30 PM

3rd place Match: TBD vs TBD, 5:00 PM

Final: TBD vs TBD, 8:30 PM

Volleyball Men's Club World Championship 2023: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Volleyball Men's Club World Championship will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network, including Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 in India. FanCode will provide the online streaming of the coverage on its mobile application and website. The digital action can also be found on Volleyball World YouTube channel.

Volleyball Men's Club World Championship 2023: Full Squads of all six teams

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu (c), Ukkrapandian Mohan, Tamilvanan Srikanth, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Max Senica (overseas), Amit Gulia, Azmath Ullah, Santosh Sahaya Anothoni Raj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Ashwal Rai, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Srajan Shetty, Parth Patel, Manoj Manjunatha.

Coach: Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan

Itambe Minas

Austin Wilmot, Gustavo Orlando, Lucas Loh, Paulo Vinícios Ferreira da Silva, Murilo Radke, Samuel Neufeld,Vinicius Marcus, Michael Sanchez, Isac Santos, Renan Michelucci, Reis Nascimento, Geovani Kelvi, Lucas Bryan, Filipe Baioco

Coach: Guilherme Novaes Pinto Ferreira

Sir Sicoma Perugia

Davide Candellaro, Tim Held, Simeone Giannelli, Jesus Herrera, Alessandro Toscani, Wilfredo Leon, Wassim Ben, Sebastian Sole, Massimo Colaci, Flavio Resende, Kamil Semeniuk, Oleh Plotnytskyi, Roberto Russo, Gregor Ropret

Coach: Angelo Lorenzeeti

Halkbank Spor Kulübü

Aslan Eksi, Gordon Perrin, Deniz Ivgen, Mert Matic, Mirza Lagumdzjia, Volkan Done, Earvin Ngapeth, Tuna Uzunkol, Izzet Unver, Micah Ma'a, Nimir Abdel-Aziz, Dogukan Ulu, Serhat Coskun, Emre Tayaz

Sada Cruzeiro Volei

Wellinton Oppenkoski, Felipe Parra, Henrique Pedro, Henrique Otavio, Nicolas Uriatem Guilherme Rech, Lucas Batista, Wallace, de Souza, Souza Batista, Rodrigo Leao, Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Favarim, Gabriel Kavalkievciz, Lucas Saatkamp, Figueiredo Elias, Henrique Carlos, Angel Miguel, Antonio Martos, Pedro Joao

Coach: Filipe Augusto Ferraz

Suntory Sunbirds

Taishi Onodera, Yuito Takahashi, Atomu Torikai, Yuantai Yu, Junior Alain, Soshi Fujinaka, Masaki Oya, Kenya Fujinaka, Kenji Sato, Dmitriy Muserskiy, Ren Oniki, Yoshimitsu Kiire, Hiroki Nishida, Rui Takahashi, Kenshin Kuwada, Tatsuki Kashiwada

Coach: Kota Yamamura