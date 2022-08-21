When and where to watch Men's Volleyball Championships 2022

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 is set to get underway in Poland and Slovenia. The event will run through between August 26 and September 11, 2022.

The 20th edition of the Championship will feature 24 teams, with four teams each split into six pools.

Current World Champions Poland automatically qualified for the quadrennial event. The top two teams from each of the 2021 Continental Championships have secured qualification, while the remaining slots were handed to the top 12 teams as per FIVB World Rankings.

Initially, two places were allocated to the host, Russia, and the current titleholder, Poland. However, after Russia was left out due to their invasion of Ukraine, the latter was included in the lineup as the next highest ranked team in the World Rankings.

There have been previous 19 editions of the tournament since it first took place in 1949. The title has been won by seven national teams, with Russia being the most successful.

Under each pool, all teams will play against each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the final round.

Later, the top 16 teams will play in the quarterfinals and semifinals in a knockout format. The semifinal winners will play for the coveted World Championship title in the finals. The losers will play for the third position match.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022: Pools

Pool A: Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico.

Pool B: Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar.

Pool C: Poland, United States, Mexico, Bulgaria.

Pool D: France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon.

Pool E: Italy, Canada, Turkey, China.

Pool F: Argentina, Iran, Netherlands, Egypt.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 : Live streaming details

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will feature the world's top national volleyball teams. The 17-day event will start with the qualification round between Brazil and Cuba at 11:00 am at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

All the events at the Men's World Championship will be live streamed on volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV will provide live telecasts and highlights that will be available on desktop and mobile. However, fans must purchase a subscription to watch the Championships.

