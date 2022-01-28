5 famous Winter Olympians

The 2022 Winter Olympics will start in just nine days. The big ticketing event is slated to take place between February 4 and 20 in Beijing, China.

The Winter Olympic Games is a major international multi-sport event held once every four years. It was first organized in 1924 in Chamonix, France. Ever since the Winter Games took place for the first time, there have been a few athletes who are remembered as some of the greatest Winter Olympians of all time.

Few of the top Winter Olympians the world has seen

#1. Ole Einar Bjorndalen, Norway

Also known as the “King of the Biathlon”, Ole Einar Bjorndalen entered his first ever Winter Olympic games as a member of the Norwegian Biathlon team. Bjorndalen became the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, with over 45 medals and 95 World Cup wins.

Sport: Biathlon

Olympic Games: 6 (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014)

Best Olympics: 2002 Salt Lake City – 4 Gold Medals

Total Medals - 13

Gold: 8

Silver: 4

Bronze: 1

Bjorn Daehlie, Norway

Daehlie has six overall titles in Cross-Country Skiing, including 46 wins and 2 discipline titles.

Sport: Cross-Country Skiing

Olympic Games: 3 (1992, 1994, 1998)

Best Olympics: 1992 Albertville – 4 Medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver)

Total Medals - 12

Gold: 8

Silver: 4

Raisa Smetanina, Soviet Union

Back in 1992, Raisa Smetanina became the first woman to break the ten medal milestone. At the time, she was 40 years old, which also made her the oldest woman to win a Gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Sport: Cross-Country Skiing

Olympic Games: 5 (1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992)

Best Olympics: 1976 Innsbruck – 3 Medals (2 Gold, 1 Silver)

Total Medals – 10

Gold: 4

Silver: 5

Bronze: 1

Marit Bjorgen, Norway

Regarded as one of the most successful Cross Country skiers of all time, Marit Bjorgen has a total of 112 wins, 178 podiums, 5 overall titles, and 10 Olympic medals.

Sport: Cross-Country Skiing

Olympic Games: 4 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014)

Best Olympics: 2010 Vancouver – 5 Medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Total Medals – 10

Gold: 6

Silver: 3

Bronze: 1

Stefania Belmondo, Italy

Stefania Belmondo is a former Italian cross-country skier, two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion. She was on a roll in an international competition before she injured her right hallux. On her return from injury, Stefania took the world by storm. She later dominated the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Sport: Cross-Country Skiing

Olympic Games: 5 (1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002)

Best Olympics: 2002 Salt Lake City – 3 Medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Total Medals – 10

Gold: 2

Silver: 3

Bronze: 5

Claudia Pechstein, Germany:

German speed skater Claudia Pechstein will become the oldest woman to compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. 49-year-old will be the second athlete - and only woman - to compete in eight Winter Games.

Sport: Speed Skating

Olympic Games: 6 (1992, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2014)

Best Olympics: 2002 Salt Lake City – 2 Medals (2 Gold)

Total Medals – 9

Gold: 5

Silver: 2

Bronze: 2

