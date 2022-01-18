Beijing Winter Olympics 2022- all you need to know

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is all set to begin with less than a month left for the mega-event. The opening ceremony of the upcoming Winter Olympics will take place on February 4, 2022 at Beijing National Stadium, China.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to kickstart on February 4, and conclude on February 20. The People's Republic of China has hosted the Games on one occasion, the Summer Olympics in 2008.

However, with China hosting the 2022 Winter Games, Beijing will become the first city to have hosted both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

As mandated by the Olympic Charter, the proceedings will comprise of the formal and ceremonial opening of the mega-international sporting event. The colossal event will include hoisting of flags, welcome speeches and athletes carrying out the parade.

Meanwhile, there will also be an artistic spectacle to exhibit the host nation's winter culture and modern history.

Sports at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics:

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports.This marks an increase of seven events from the 2018 Winter Games.

At least seven new sporting categories have been introduced in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob (or single person bobsled), mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and a mixed relay in short track speed skating have been added to the list.

2022 Beijing Olympics Sports and their Disciplines

Alpine skiing (11 events)

Biathlon (11 events)

Bobsleigh (4 events)

Cross-country skiing (12 events)

Curling (3 events)

Figure skating (5 events)

Freestyle skiing (13 events)

Ice hockey (2 events)

Luge (4 events)

Nordic combined (3 events)

Short track speed skating (9)

Skeleton (2 events)

Ski jumping (5 events)

Snowboarding (11 events)

Speed skating (14 events)

2022 Beijing Winter Olympic mascot:

Beijing's Winter Olympic mascot is Bing Dwen Dwen, a wide-eyed panda in a suit of ice.

The word "Bing" means ice and also symbolizes purity and strength, whereas "Dwen Dwen" represents children. However, the mascot embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.

The heart shape in the panda's paw represents hospitality, and the bright colors around its face resemble ice and snow tracks.

Bing Dwen Dwen is accompanied by the Paralympic mascot, Shuey Rhon Rhon. It is a lantern child ready to welcome friends from around the world.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be held amidst COVID-19:

The prevailing COVID-19 situation across the globe has again put the sporting world under pressure. With several major events lined up in 2022, it will be a strenuous task to pull off a successful competition.

Earlier, the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced that the tickets for the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing will not be sold to the general public. This decision has been made keeping the COVID-19 distress in mind.

Tickets will not be sold to spectators from outside China’s mainland. Keeping in mind the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures, the tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China’s mainland.

Beijing's Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said in a statement:

"In terms of the grim and complex situation of epidemic prevention and control [and] in order to protect the health and safety of Olympic personnel and spectators, we have decided to change the original plan of public ticket sales. Groups of spectators will be invited on site throughout the Games and will be required to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control requirements before, during and after watching the Games."

Meanwhile, the Japanese and the US governments along with few other nation's have decided to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, owing to China's genocide, crimes and atrocities in Xinjiang.

The athletes will be allowed to take part in the Olympics as well as the Paralympic Games. However, the government will not send officials to Beijing.

