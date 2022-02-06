Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Skier Therese Johaug, among others to win gold

Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug bagged the first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5. The Winter Games finally took center stage amidst the COVID 19 and human rights concerns.

Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva pulled away from the group on the last climb to take silver while Teresa Stadlober of Austria finished just behind the Russian to win the bronze medal.

Johaug pulled off a convincing victory in the women's skiathlon 7.5km + 7.5km in what is expected to be the first of many cross-country skiing medals for Norway at these Games.

Meanwhile, Norway won another gold in the biathlon 4x6km (W+M)mixed relay event. France finished second, and Russia (ROC) bagged bronze in the first biathlon event of the Beijing Winter Games.

Irene Schouten wins speedskating gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

Dutch speedskater Irene Schouten won gold in the women’s 3,000m breaking a 20-year-old Winter Olympic record at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday.

Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida, who led in the early stages of the final race, could not hold on to her advantage and finished with silver, while Isabelle Weidemann of Canada won the bronze.

Schouten turned in a blazing final lap to post a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. That broke the previous Olympic mark of 3:57.70, set by Germany’s Claudia Pechstein at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Meanwhile, in the freestyle men's moguls final, Sweden's Wallberg Walter clinched gold, Kingsbury Mikael of Canada won silver and Horishima Ikuma won a bronze medal.

China won gold, Italy won silver and Hungary won bronze medals in the Short Track Speed Skating mixed teal relay.

In the ski jumping event, Slovania Bogataj Ursa won gold, Althaus Katharina of Germany bagged a silver medal and Kriznar Nika of Slovenia won a bronze medal.

