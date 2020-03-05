Khelo India Winter Games 2020: First-ever edition of KIWG to kickstart in Gulmarg on March 7

Kiren Rijiju meets athletes during an exhibition Ice Hockey match at Ladakh Khelo India Winter Games

What's the story?

The first-ever edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2020 (KIWG) is about to kickstart at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg from March 7, Saturday. Around 830 athletes will be taking part in the inaugural edition of KIWG.

The background

Earlier in February 2020, after the huge success of Khelo India University Games (KIUG), the Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju had announced that there will be a Khelo India Winter Games as well. Rijiju had revealed that sports such as Ice Hockey, Figure Skating, and Speed Skating will be contested during these Games. All these are Olympic sports and so KIWG will help in the development and promotion of these sports in the country that are not so popular as of now.

The heart of the matter

Under the national program for the development of sports - Khelo India - the first of its kind Winter Games will be conducted at Gulmarg from March 7 to 11. There will be a total of 30 events across sports such as Snowboarding, Snow show, Cross-country, Snow skiing, Snow cycling, and other such events that are snow-based.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government is doing its best to arrange for the best facilities for the players, media, coaching staff, and all those concerned. A facilitation centre is being developed, material and equipment being procured, and arrangements are also being made for boarding and lodging, transportation, maintenance of the snow slopes, food, medical camps, and security.

Come, witness and enjoy India's 1st ever #KheloIndia Winter Games at Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir from 7-11 March, 2020! It will not only promote sports but also generate huge tourism Industry and benefit the local economy. https://t.co/N67u6Y5Igr pic.twitter.com/e9oq6Vl64k — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2020

Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting held to review all the preparations in place for the national-level event. CEO of Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) is supervising all the arrangements and will submit daily reports to the Deputy Commissioner of Baramullah.

All the requisite facilities will also be provided to the national media as a media centre will be set up in Gulmarg. The travelling players will be screened for coronavirus symptoms at the airport.

What's next?

With the Khelo Indian Winter Games less than two days away, the buzz has already started to build around the event.

Also read | Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announces Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir