Khelo India Winter Games 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates first-ever KIWG amid much fanfare
What's the story?
The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated the first of its kind Khelo India Winter Games in Leh, Ladakh.
The background
After the paramount success of Khelo India Youth Games, the Sports Ministry had decided that it will also conduct the Khelo India Winter Games at Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to promote Winter sports in India.
The heart of the matter
During the inauguration event of the inaugural KIWG, Kiren Rijiju stated (as per Indus Dictum):
"To channelize 20 percent share of youth energy of the world from India, the government is conducting University Games, Youth Games, and Winter Games for the first time under the Khelo India programme. So far, 15 thousand students have been identified and under training in various camps. From 7 March, Jammu & Kashmir Winter games will be conducted in Gulmarg, and I assure an increase in funds for improving the standards and participation in the Winter Games.”
During the first leg of KIWG in Ladakh, three winter sports - namely Figure Skating, Open Ice Hockey Championship, and Speed Skating - will be contested. The competitions will be held across three levels - UT, District, and Block. Over 1700 athletes are expected to take part in the Games.
The second leg of KIWG will be conducted in Gulmarg between 7-11 March. The sports conducted during the second leg include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding events.
Other dignitaries present during the inauguration included Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyal Namgyal, President of Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Abaas Wani.
An exhibition Ice Hockey match was also held during the inauguration that the team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police ended up winning.
What's next?
Gulmarg, known for its tourism will also be known for the Khelo India Winter Games now. The move is sure to popularize Winter Sports in the country.Published 26 Feb 2020, 12:16 IST