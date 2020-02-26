Khelo India Winter Games 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates first-ever KIWG amid much fanfare

Kiren Rijiju during the inauguration of Khelo India Winter Games

What's the story?

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated the first of its kind Khelo India Winter Games in Leh, Ladakh.

The background

After the paramount success of Khelo India Youth Games, the Sports Ministry had decided that it will also conduct the Khelo India Winter Games at Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to promote Winter sports in India.

The heart of the matter

Reached Leh to attend Ladakh #KheloIndia Winter Games. The weather here right now is minus twelve (-12°C) but people here are very warm hearted! pic.twitter.com/e2H0Hmi1mk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2020

During the inauguration event of the inaugural KIWG, Kiren Rijiju stated (as per Indus Dictum):

"To channelize 20 percent share of youth energy of the world from India, the government is conducting University Games, Youth Games, and Winter Games for the first time under the Khelo India programme. So far, 15 thousand students have been identified and under training in various camps. From 7 March, Jammu & Kashmir Winter games will be conducted in Gulmarg, and I assure an increase in funds for improving the standards and participation in the Winter Games.”

The move to kickstart the Khelo India Winter Games has been hailed as a brilliant one by many sports pundits

During the first leg of KIWG in Ladakh, three winter sports - namely Figure Skating, Open Ice Hockey Championship, and Speed Skating - will be contested. The competitions will be held across three levels - UT, District, and Block. Over 1700 athletes are expected to take part in the Games.

The second leg of KIWG will be conducted in Gulmarg between 7-11 March. The sports conducted during the second leg include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding events.

Other dignitaries present during the inauguration included Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyal Namgyal, President of Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Abaas Wani.

An exhibition Ice Hockey match was also held during the inauguration that the team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police ended up winning.

The spectacular opening of the #KheloIndia Ladakh Winter Games at Leh attended by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur ji, @MPLadakh ji, CEC Gyal Namgyal ji and top officials from the administration and Council along with large numbers of sports lovers. https://t.co/a6P2qO0bco pic.twitter.com/UUKPJPE560 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2020

What's next?

Gulmarg, known for its tourism will also be known for the Khelo India Winter Games now. The move is sure to popularize Winter Sports in the country.

Look at the cute Ladakhi children during the opening of #KheloIndia Ladakh Winter Games at Leh. Govt of India will make efforts to popularise winter sports in India and provide better support to promote them. pic.twitter.com/HA14cZK91P — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2020