Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Full Schedule, venues, and where to watch

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will take place in Leh Ladakh between February 2-6. Three sporting disciplines will be hosted across three venues in the ongoing edition across five days.

The three venues selected for hosting the competition are the NDS Stadium, the Army Rink, and Gupukh Road in Leh Ladakh. The sporting disciplines will be ice hockey, short track ice skating, and long track ice skating.

While the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 was held on Friday, February 2, the closing ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Khelo India Winter Games 2024, and was quoted as saying during the opening ceremony:

"The Khelo India Winter Games epitomizes this spirit, further aiming to nurture champions and position the regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as premier winter sports destinations globally."

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Full schedule and Venues

February 2 - 6: Ice Hockey (NDS Stadium, Leh Ladakh & Army Rink, Leh Ladakh)

February 2 - 4: Ice Skating - Short Track (NDS Stadium, Leh Ladakh)

February 5 & 6: Ice Skating - Long Track (Gupukh Pond, Leh Ladakh)

The ice hockey group-stage matches will take place at the NDS Stadium and the Army Rink in Leh Ladakh. Meanwhile, the finals of the ice hockey event will be played at the NDS Stadium.

The ice skating (short track) competition will be hosted over three days at the NDS Stadium in Leh Ladakh. On the other hand, the Gupukh Pond in Leh Ladakh has been selected as the venue to host the long track ice skating event.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Where to watch?

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 can be watched live on TV on the Doordarshan channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the competition for fans in India.