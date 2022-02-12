A thaw in attitude and a multi-pronged approach is necessary for India to compete at the Winter Olympics

India’s lone entrant at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Mohammed Arif Khan, is looking ahead to a memorable weekend in China. He will compete with the world's best in the slalom event in the Winter Games.

Back home, on this side of the Himalayas, a seasonal debate goes on--why can’t more than one Indian athlete make the cut for the quadrennial games?

Recreation rather than competition

Uttarakhand’s former international Alpine skier Ajay Bhatt says that winter sports is considered a strictly recreational activity rather than a competitive sport in India.

“We tend to hibernate after big events. We only wake up once every four years from our deep slumber to discuss winter sports,” Bhatt observed. “To excel at international level, we should start exploring opportunities in the Himalayas, which have excellent potential for winter sports.”

There is more focus on India's one-man contingent because the country saw its athletes do far better than before in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. There is a new belief in the sporting capabilities of Indians.

According to Bhatt, the size of India's contingent in Beijing will lead to more awareness in the future

Arif Khan echoed Bhatt's view that India is yet to make use of the helpful conditions in the Himalayas.

“We need a holistic approach to tap the vast resources of the Himalayan ranges,” said the 31-year-old international.

Lacking the infrastructure?

Khan, for his part, has been encouraging youth in the Kashmir valley to pursue the sport seriously. The Olympian plans to launch an academy next month in Gulmarg after returning from the Games. His vast experience as an Alpine skier promises to attract athletes keen to get advanced training.

“We have to support youngsters. That’s the only way to make winter sports more viable,” Khan said.

Former internationals like Bhatt have set up training schools to promote winter sports in their respective regions. However, for advanced training, Europe is the main destination, which is an expensive affair.

“There is a big difference between recreational activity and training for competitive sports. To make an impact at the world level we need to train on professional lines,” said Bhatt.

Indian-paramilitary forces that are stationed in the higher reaches of the Himalayas are more into winter sports because they have basic resources. Bhatt feels this is another reason why very few civilians step into these sports activities.

India has fielded bigger contingents in the past in the Winter Olympics

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea, Jagdish Rawat qualified in the Nordic event along with seasoned luger Shiva Keshavan from Himachal Pradesh. Six-time Olympian Keshavan retired after the last Games and he has not been replaced yet.

“Keshavan could make an impact at continental and world level because he was more resourceful than others,” Bhatt said about the luger, who also has Italian roots.

The lack of good administration has also hampered the development of winter sports in India, said a former international athelte.

In 2018, wrangling erupted among the officials of the Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI). The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dissolved WGFI. They developed a new national body, Ski and Snowboard India (SSI), to oversee the functioning of winter sports, the next year.

“The new national body (SSI) is as good as not existing as there are allegations of violation of the 2011 National Sports Code,” a former international skier said. “Since selfish interest of the administrators is the primary agenda, development has taken a back seat.”

According to Bhatt, the Covid-19 pandemic also disrupted training in 2020 and 2021.

“Several athletes faced visa issues due to the pandemic. Since Khan has been traveling to Europe for a long time, he managed to procure a visa and train abroad for more than 10 months last year. Others weren't as lucky."

A three-member Indian team competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The number was the same at the 2010 Vancouver Games too. At the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy, four Indian athletes entered the fray.

Financial resources need to be used wisely

A lack of financial resources is another issue that impacts the progress of winter sports in India, says Ludhar Thakur, a coach and former international from Himachal Pradesh. Thakur, who is also president of Himachal Pradesh's winter sports body, says Alpine skiing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

“A big basket of funds is mandatory to think of qualification events of the Winter Olympics,” Thakur said, pointing to the business of winter sports.

Khan said he was fortunate to generate funds to compete in several international events in 2021, which bolstered his chances of qualifying for the Beijing Games.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Honestly, my budget for the 2021 season was over ₹60 lakhs,” Khan revealed. “I never got anything from the officials running winter sports in India.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy