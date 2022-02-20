Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Closing ceremony and total medal tally

The flame within the snowflake cauldron was extinguished, bringing an end to an action-packed 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20, which saw its fair share of successes and controversies.

Now that the games have concluded, the Winter Olympic torch has eventually made its way to Italy, where Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are set to share hosting duties in 2026.

The mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, passed the flag to IOC president Thomas Bach, who then passed it to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo followed by the Italian national anthem.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, while addressing the 2022 Winter Olympics, spoke about the challenges during the event while also congratulating the athletes for an incredible show. He also thanked the organizers for coming together to conduct a successful Winter Olympics.

Bach said:

“The Chinese people embraced these Games. Even in a closed loop, we could make this experience of excitement, of warmth, of hospitality and of friendliness.

He added:

“If we want to finally overcome this pandemic, we must be fast, we must aim higher, we must be stronger, we must stand together. In this Olympic spirit of solidarity, we call on the international community: give equal access to vaccines to everybody around the world."

Amidst COVID 19, politics, the 2022 Winter Olympics saw a rise and fall. In the end, Beijing’s “Bird’s Nest” Stadium dazzled with the energy of the performers and athletes, announcing it as the ultimate victory.

Dancers graced the ravishing closing ceremony. While the Olympic Rings were illuminated, flag bearers marched through the stadium as Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed the ceremony.

Winter Olympics 2022: Total medal count

The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded in Beijing, China on February 20. Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Norway, as expected, wrapped up the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the top of the table with 37 medals. Meanwhile, Germany finished in the second position with 27 medals while China is in the third spot with 15 medals (more gold). The fourth position is occupied by the USA with 25 medals (less gold).

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE NUMBER OF MEDALS NORWAY 16 8 13 37 GERMANY 12 10 5 27 CHINA 9 4 2 15 USA 8 10 7 25 SWEDEN 8 5 5 18 NETHERLANDS 8 5 4 17 AUSTRIA 7 7 4 18 SWITZERLAND 7 2 5 14 ROC 6 12 14 32 FRANCE 5 7 2 14 CANADA 4 8 14 26 JAPAN 3 6 9 18 ITALY 2 7 8 17 REPUBLIC OF KOREA 2 5 2 9 SLOVENIA 2 3 2 7 FINLAND 2 2 4 8 NEW ZEALAND 2 1 0 3 AUSTRALIA 1 2 1 4 GREAT BRITAIN 1 1 0 2 HUNGARY 1 0 2 3 BELGIUM 1 0 1 2 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 1 2 SLOVAKIA 1 0 1 2 BELARUS 0 2 0 2 SPAIN 0 1 0 1 UKRAINE 0 1 0 1 ESTONIA 0 0 1 1 LATVIA 0 0 1 1 POLAND 0 0 1 1

