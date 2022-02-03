Indian envoy to skip Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremonies after China makes soldier involved in Galwan clash a torchbearer

The Indian envoy is unlikely to attend the opening or closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

This news comes a day after a People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who clashed with Indian Army troops in the Galwan Valley in June of 2020 was made a torchbearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic torch relay.

Apart from the Indian envoy, the US, UK, and Canada are among other nations that have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games. The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4-20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The Beijing Winter Games will hold its opening and closing ceremonies at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as Bird’s Nest) on February 4 and 20, respectively.

Dignitaries react to torchbearer at Beijing Winter Olympics

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has expressed his anguish over the incident. He said that it was regrettable that China has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics.

Bagchi added that India's chargé d'affaires in the Beijing embassy will skip the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics. He said:

"It's regrettable that China has chosen to politicize the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics."

Senator Jim Risch, a Republican who is a ranking member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also reacted to the incident and said:

"It’s shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics who’s part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The US will continue to support Uyghur freedoms and the sovereignty of India."

As part of India's boycott, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has announced that DD Sports will not be telecasting or live streaming the opening and closing ceremonies being held in Beijing.

