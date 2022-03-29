International Biathlon Union suspends Russia, Belarus 

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) suspended the national federations of Russia and Belarus owing to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The IBU made the announcement on Tuesday.

Russia initiated a 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24 after days of escalating tensions. The national went on to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War II.

Speaking about the invasion, the IBU said:

"Both national federations (NFs) violated the humanitarian obligations. These violations... bring the IBU and the sport of biathlon into disrepute."

The IBU further added:

"It would be unfair for the NFs of the attacking countries to continue to enjoy the full rights of IBU membership when their nations have disrupted the conduct of sport in Ukraine."

International sporting federations ban Russia from different competitions

Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from international events by the governing bodies for badminton, rowing and skiing in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Skating Union and the International Volleyball Federation have made similar moves.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended that international federations and organizations 'not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials' in the competition.

FINA also banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from this year’s world championships in Budapest following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The swimming’s global governing body made the announcement last week.

FINA have also called off the World Junior Swimming Championships, which were slated to take place in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

Meanwhile, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has banned shooters from Russia and Belarus from all shooting events at the competition.

