IPC allows athletes from Russia, Belarus to compete at 2022 Beijing Paralympics as neutrals

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has given a green signal to athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Paralympics. The international multi-para sporting event is scheduled to take place from March 4 to 13, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The International Paralympic Committee said:

"In deciding what action to take, the Board was guided by the IPC's core principles, which include a commitment to political neutrality and impartiality, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of the sport."

IPC president Andrew Parsons told DW on Tuesday before the decision:

"We need to respect our constitution, the fundamentals of law and the values we stand for."

Earlier, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had called on the international sporting federations to reschedule, relocate or cancel their sporting events which were supposed to take place in Russia and Belarus.

However, amid alarming conditions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, the IOC expressed deep concerns and lent its full support to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ahead of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

A statement from the IOC read:

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible."

UK condemns IPC'S decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes

Britain condemned the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutral participants in the 2022 Winter Paralympics on Wednesday.

UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries said:

"I am extremely disappointed in the IPC - this is the wrong decision and I call on them to urgently reconsider. They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing,"

The British Paralympic Association also expressed disappointment in a statement that read:

"We are disappointed by the International Paralympic Committee's decision. Like many participating Paralympic nations, already stated that given the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine we cannot see how the participation of Russia or Belarus in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is compatible with the objectives of the Paralympic movement. We'll be consulting further and reflecting on the implications for ParalympicsGB before making further comment."

