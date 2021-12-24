Japan unlikely to send it's government officials to 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Japan is unlikely to send its government officials to the 2022 Beijing Games. In a mixed response to the US government's decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, only three Japanese Olympic officials will attend the Winter Games.

Japan made the announcement on Friday, December 24. On being asked if it was a diplomatic boycott, Japan refused to use a particular term to describe the decision.

“We don’t use a particular term to describe how we attend. We have no plans to send a government delegation," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

The United States of America and a few other nations have decided to opt out of the upcoming Beijing Winter Games. This is owing to China's genocide, crimes and atrocities in Xinjiang.

Earlier, the US government decided on a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The Joe Biden-led US administration has decided that the athletes will be allowed to take part in the Olympics as well as the Paralympic Games. However, the US government will not send government officials to Beijing.

Japan protests against human rights conditions in China

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that only three Olympic officials will attend the 2022 Winter Games.

Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto and the president of the Japan Paralympic Committee Yasuhiro Yamashita are slated to go to Beijing. Japan Olympic Committee President Kazuyuki Mori will be the third official. Meanwhile, Japanese athletes will compete in the Winter Games scheduled to take place from February 4 onwards.

Speaking about the decision not to send the government delegation, Japan has put forward certain points.

“Japan believes that it is important for China to guarantee the universal values of freedom, respect for basic human rights, and the rule of law, which are universal values in the international community. Japan hopes the Beijing Olympics will be held as the festival of peace in the spirit of Olympics and Paralympics,” said Matsuno.

