Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 2

Karnataka are placed atop the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 medal tally with one gold medal thus far in the competition. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh are second in the standings with one gold medal.

Akash Aradhya secured Karnataka's only gold medal on day 1 in the Boys Short Track 300m event (Ice Skating Under 17). Eklavya Jagal, on the other hand, bagged Uttar Pradesh's only gold medal on February 2 in the Boys Short Track 300m event (Ice Skating Above 17).

Maharashtra are third in the medal tally with four medals, having won a couple of silver medals and as many bronze medals. They won one silver and bronze medal each in the Ice Skating Under 17 Boys Short Track 300m event. They also secured one silver and bronze medal apiece in the Ice Skating Above 17 Boys Short Track 300m event.

Only three nations have got their names on the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 medal tally so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Khelo India Winter Games 2024. He was quoted as saying during the opening ceremony of the Winter Games:

"The Khelo India Winter Games epitomizes this spirit, further aiming to nurture champions and position the regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as premier winter sports destinations globally."

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Fixtures (Saturday, January 3) - All Times in IST

Ice Skating

Men/Women: NDS Stadium, Leh; 7:30 am - 9:50 am

Ice Hockey

Men/Women: LSRC Army Rink, Leh & NDS Stadium, Leh; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Where to watch the Khelo India Winter Games 2024?

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 can be watched live on television on DD Sports (Doordarshan Sports) from February 2 to 6. However, the ongoing edition of the Winter Games will not be live-streamed on any platform.