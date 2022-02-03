Skeleton racer Kim Meylemans moved to Olympic village after her teary video went viral

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was perturbed by an unfortunate series of events upon landing in Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Meylemans tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival in Beijing, and had to undergo isolation. However, what caught the skeleton racer off guard was when she boarded an ambulance instead of what Maylemans thought to be a ride to the Yanqing Olympic Village.

She was taken to a different location. Meylemans took to her social media to inform about the chaos that she was going through.

Kim Meylemans wrote:

"But the ambulance went to another facility. It seems like the video, and especially also the efforts of my Olympic Committee have really paid off. At 11:35pm there was a knock at my door and I was escorted to the Olympic village.”

Belgian Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee immediately intervened in the matter. However, Meylemans was brought to Yanqing Village where she will be in quarantine for seven days, undergoing all the COVID-19 related tests.

Belgian Olympic delegation leader Olav Spahl said:

"Our main goal was to get Kim to the Olympic Village in Yanqing as quickly as possible. We are therefore very pleased that this has now been successfully achieved. We understand that the COVID measures are necessary to safeguard the safety and health of participants in the Games, but we believe that the athlete should always be at the center of such an approach."

Kim Meylemans will be "closely monitored" over next few days

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was permitted to enter one of the Olympic villages early Thursday. The decision came hours after she tearfully turned to social media.

The only positive news is that the official training for women’s skeleton starts next week, whereas her competition will commence on February 12. This means she still has a chance to be a part of the Winter Olympics, after the unfortunate saga.

The Belgian Olympic Committee said:

"She will be "closely monitored" over the next seven days.She "will still be able to train on the track, but in isolation. In the village, she will be isolated in a separate room and will be tested twice a day during this period."

The International Olympic Committee stated they were relieved to see Meylemans return to the Olympic Village. IOC spokesman Christian Klaue wrote:

"We are glad that all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation."

Christian Klaue @ChKlaue Team Belgium @teambelgium

Update du COIB sur la situation de Kim Meylemans



NL :

FR :



#Beijing2022 Update BOIC over de situatie van Kim MeylemansUpdate du COIB sur la situation de Kim MeylemansNL : bit.ly/Kim_Meylemans_… FR : bit.ly/KIm_Meylemans-… Update BOIC over de situatie van Kim MeylemansUpdate du COIB sur la situation de Kim MeylemansNL : bit.ly/Kim_Meylemans_…FR : bit.ly/KIm_Meylemans-…#Beijing2022 Relieved to hear that Kim Meylemans is now in the Olympic Village. We are glad that all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation. The IOC will continue to support Kim and the NOC. twitter.com/teambelgium/st… Relieved to hear that Kim Meylemans is now in the Olympic Village. We are glad that all the efforts led to the successful resolution of this situation. The IOC will continue to support Kim and the NOC. twitter.com/teambelgium/st…

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: China reports jump in COVID 19 cases among Olympic athletes and staff, 11 people hospitalized

Edited by Diptanil Roy