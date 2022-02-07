Slovenia's physiotherapist comes to rescue in Norway's mixed biathlon relay gold medal stint

Johannes Thingnes Boe, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff andTarjei Boe of Norway swept gold in the 4x6km biathlon mixed relay at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Norweigien biathlon team bagged their second gold after their 2014 Sochi win. However, the gold medal stint in Beijing will be etched in their memories.

Norway's mixed biathlon relay team's hopes of winning a gold medal was on the verge of collapse when a Slovenian physiotherapist came to the rescue.

Team Norway stood at the top of the podium. However, the Slovenian team definitely deserves a little credit for Norway's gold medal win.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland also feels the same. Roeiseland called Slovenia's physiotherapist "the real hero of the day."

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland said:

" A big thanks to Slovenia's physiotherapist who saved the day by finding my 'IRIS', an important part of my weapon I had lost. The real hero of the day."

If it wasn't for a blistering skiing performance by Johannes Thingnes Boe, the win would have been far fetched for team Norway. Boe helped the team overcome a setback, before the team gave away the chance towards the end.

Roeiseland is a part of the memorable 2022 Winter Olympic biathlon gold winning team for Norway

Roeiseland was gearing up for the event without realizing that she was missing the "iris aperture". It is a very small part of her rifle, but an important one at the same time. It is positioned very close to her aiming eye and imperative for shooting well.

It was Slovenia's Polona Klemencic who noticed before things could have gone wrong. Polona immediately informed Slovenia's team physiotherapist Ula Hafner regarding the missing iris apperture.

Hafner then informed the Norwegian team and found the missing piece in the snow. Roesieland, who was unaware she would have shot without a crucial component, was relieved to clear an obstacle which would have cost the team Olympic gold.

Olympics @Olympics



Congratulations to Team Norway for winning the biathlon mixed relay 4x6km, the very first mixed team medal event of the Games. 🥇



Which mixed team event are you most excited to watch?



#StrongerTogether Beijing 2022 is the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games to date.Congratulations to Team Norway for winning the biathlon mixed relay 4x6km, the very first mixed team medal event of the Games. 🥇Which mixed team event are you most excited to watch? Beijing 2022 is the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games to date. Congratulations to Team Norway for winning the biathlon mixed relay 4x6km, the very first mixed team medal event of the Games. 🥇🇳🇴Which mixed team event are you most excited to watch? #StrongerTogether https://t.co/0MRLdi7S4P

All's well that ends well. Breathing a sigh of relief after the thrilling victory, Roesieland and team Norway were not at all hesitant to give a shout out to Slovenian physiotherapist Hafner.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Chinese guard manhandles Dutch reporter during 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy