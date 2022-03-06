Ukraine kickstart their 2022 Winter Paralympics campaign on a high, wins seven medals on opening day 

Ukrainian athletes rose above the challenging circumstances back home to begin their 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics on a high. Currently reeling under daily bombardment from advancing Russian troops, team Ukraine clinched as many as seven medals on the first day of the mega event on March 5.

Athletes from war-hit Ukraine have bagged three gold medals, three silvers and one bronze in the biathlon event in Beijing.

Five-time Paralympic medalist Maksym Yarovyi was Ukraine's flag bearer as the 20-person delegation walked into the Beijing National Stadium during the opening ceremony on March 4. Several team members were seen draped in yellow and blue colors as they marched out with their fists up.

However, Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from the Winter Games by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) over the full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

Ukrainian athletes speak after winning medals at 2022 Paralympic Medals:

Ukraine vaulted to the top of the medal tally (with seven medals on the opening day) with a podium sweep in the men's sprint vision-impaired event at the ongoing Beijing Paralympics.

Grygorii Vovchynskyi, who claimed gold in the men's sprint standings event, stated that it was difficult to focus on the Winter Games given the current situation in Ukraine.

The 33-year-old while speaking to the media, said:

"When war started in Ukraine, every day I was thinking about how I can help my people, my free country, my president, how I can support the team, how I can help. I tried thinking about the competition, but today it's difficult. (What's) more important is life. It's our people, our children."

Ukraine's Paralympic contingent vowed to make the 2022 Winter Games another frontline in their country's fight for freedom. While fulfilling their duties as an athlete with uncertainty concerning the safety of their family and loved ones remains daunting. Gold medallist Vitalii Lukianenko hailed his team's win. He also sent a message of solidarity to the residents of Kharkiv.

Lukianenko, following his fifth Paralympic medal, said:

"I'm really proud that we have the Ukrainian podiums today, because it's really important for our country... also, I want to say hello to all my relatives who are in Kharkiv now. Please be strong."

He further added:

"I want to dedicate this medal to the guys who protect our cities. Not only on the borders of the country, but on the borders of the city they protect us, and I dedicate this medal to them."

Also read: ISSF bans Russian, Belarusian shooters from ISSF Championships

Edited by Rohit Mishra