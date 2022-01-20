Winter Olympics live stream 2022: How to live stream in the US?

The Winter Olympics live stream in the United States of America (USA) will be on the NBC network.

The NBC Network in the USA holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the events from both the Summer Olympics as well as the Winter Olympics and the Paralympics that follow.

The Winter Olympics start on February 4 and will go on till February 20. Athletes from all around the world will compete in 109 events in 15 disciplines in seven sports.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics will be on February 4 and the Beijing National Stadium (popularly known as the Bird's Nest), will be the venue for the opening ceremony.

The NBC network will run a live broadcast and will also have a rebroadcast during prime time for the convenience of fans.

Although the opening ceremony will be on February 4, the events commence on February 2 and NBC's primetime will start on February 3.

The NBC broadcast network will have more than 200 hours of coverage, including 18 nights in primetime. Primetime will be televised live across the USA. Primetime begins each night at 8 p.m. ET, except for Sundays (7 p.m. ET).

Winter Olympics live stream in the US

The Winter Olympics live stream will be on the Peacock platform. The broadcast and Winter Olympics live stream will have on-demand video viewing.

Exclusive video shows, documentaries and expert commentary will be available at the Olympic Hub on Peacock for the convenience of fans and viewers.

Peacock Premium, at a price, will have more events, shows and unlimited viewing of the prestigious quadrennial Games.

Sling and Fubo TV will also have a live stream for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Regular updates and the Beijing Winter Olympics live stream will also be available on NBCOlympics.com, including live updates on their social media handles.

