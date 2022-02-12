Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 11)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 11 (Friday).

Alpine Skiing:

Women's Super G:

Team Switzerland dominated the sport as Gut-Behrami Lara won a gold medal while Gisin Michelle bagged the bronze piece. Meanwhile, Austria's Puchner Mirjam earned the silver medal.

Cross-Country Skiing:

Men's 15km Classic

Niskanen Livo of Finland won a gold medal in the men's 15km classic event in Beijing. The ROC's Bolshunov Alexander and Klaebo Johannes Hoesflot of Norway bagged silver and bronze medals respectively on Friday.

Biathlon:

Women's 7.5km Sprint

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway finished first while Oeberg Elvira of Sweden bagged silver. Wierer Dorothea pocketed a bronze medal in the women's 7.5km Sprint event.

Sports Track Speed Skating:

Women's 1000m Final A

Schulting Suzanne of the Netherlands clinched a gold medal. Choi Minjeong of the Republic of Korea won silver and Desmet Hanne of Belgium bagged a bronze medal.

Snowboard:

Japan's Ayumu Hirano won the gold medal in the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday. Hirano clinched 96.00 points in his last run that secured him a gold medal.

Australia's Scotty James pocketed the silver medal with 92.50 points and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took the bronze with 87.25 points.

Meanwhile, legendary snowboarder Shaun White graced the Winter Olympics for one last time fourth on Friday. He finished fourth in his final snowboarding contest at the men's halfpipe at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 12 Medal Count

Norway has 14 medals in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as of February 12. Meanwhile, Germany is currently at the top with seven gold medals (nine in total).

Edited by Diptanil Roy