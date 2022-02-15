Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 15)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on February 15 (Tuesday).

ALPINE SKIING

WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

Switzerland's Corinne Suter edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill event. Meanwhile, Goggia won silver and compatriot Nadia Delago clinched a bronze medal.

Three-time Winter Olympics medallist Mikaela Shiffrin managed 18th place finish on Tuesday.

BIATHLON

MEN'S 4x7.5KM RELAY

Norway won biathlon gold in the men’s four-man relay and France held on to a silver medal while Russia settled for the bronze.

FREESKIING

WOMEN'S FREESKI SLOPESTYLE

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold in the women's ski slopestyle competition. Eileen Gu, an American-born freestyler, won silver. Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze.

NORDIC COMBINED

Jeorgen Graabak and Oftebro Jens Luraas of Norway bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, cross-country event.

Meanwhile, Watabe Akito of Japan settled for silver.

SNOWBOARD

MEN'S BIG AIR

Su Yiming gave China their second gold medal at Big Air Shougang while Mons Roisland of Norway won silver and slopestyle gold medalist Max Parrot of Canada won a bronze medal at the event.

WOMEN'S BIG AIR

Anna Gasser of Austria won her second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s snowboarding big air. Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand took home a silver medal while Kokomo Murase of Japan won the bronze medal.

SPEED SKATING

MEN'S TEAM PURSUIT

Norway won gold in the men’s team pursuit speed skating event. The Russian team settled for silver while the United States claimed a bronze medal.

WOMEN'S TEAM PURSUIT

Canada won the gold in speed skating in women’s team pursuit after a skater for defending Olympic champion Japan fell on the final turn. Canada won with an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 53.44 seconds.

However, Japan settled for silver, finishing over 11 seconds behind Canada and the Netherlands defeated the Russian Olympic Committee to win the bronze medal at the mega-event.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 15 Medal Count

Norway is currently at the top of the medal tally with 26 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Germany is in second position with 18 medals. The U.S. is in the third spot with 17 medals (less gold) while the fourth position is occupied by Austria with16 medals.

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE NUMBER OF MEDALS NORWAY 12 7 7 26 GERMANY 9 6 3 18 USA 7 6 4 17 AUSTRIA 6 6 4 16 NETHERLANDS 6 4 3 13 CHINA 6 4 2 12 SWEDEN 5 3 3 11 SWITZERLAND 5 0 5 10 ROC 4 7 9 20 FRANCE 3 7 2 12 ITALY 2 6 5 13 JAPAN 2 5 7 14 CANADA 2 4 11 17 SLOVENIA 1 3 1 5 REPUBLIC OF KOREA 2 3 2 5 AUSTRALIA 1 2 1 4 FINLAND 1 1 2 4 NEW ZEALAND 1 1 0 2 HUNGARY 1 0 2 3 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 1 2 BELARUS 0 2 0 2 SPAIN 0 1 0 1 BELGIUM 0 0 1 1 ESTONIA 0 0 1 LATVIA 0 0 1 1 POLAND 0 0 1

