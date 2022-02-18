×
Winter Olympics results today: Updated US medal count (February 18)

Biathlon - Beijing Olympics Day 15
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 18, 2022 08:19 PM IST
News

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on February 18 (Friday).

BIATHLON

Women's 12.5km Mass Start

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France won a gold medal in the women's 12.5km mass start event on Friday. Meanwhile, Norwegians Eckhoff Tiril and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Men's 15km Mass Start

Fans witnessed Team Norway's dominance once again in the men's 15km mass start event as Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen won the gold and bronze medals, respectively. Meanwhile, Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden clinched a silver medal at the ongoing Winter Olympics.

18 Feb - Day1️⃣4️⃣ #Biathlon - Men's 15km Mass Start #Gold JOHANNES THINGNES BOE-NOR ✨✨Congratulations!  #Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture  📷GettyImages https://t.co/05Dmiral7K

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's Freeski Halfpipe

China's Eileen Gu scripted history after clinching the women's halfpipe gold medal. With this, she became the first freeskier to win three Winter Olympic medals in the same edition.

Meanwhile, Canada's Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's halfpipe event.

Men's Ski Cross Big Final

Switzerland's Ryan Regez and Fiva Alex bagged the gold and silver medals in the men's ski cross big final while Ridzig Sergey of the ROC settled for a bronze medal.

SPEED SKATING

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands bagged gold while Laurent Dubreuil of Canada bagged a silver medal. Norway's Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen settled for a bronze medal.

Congratulations! ✨✨✨#Gold RYAN REGEZ-SUI #FreestyleSkiing - Men's Ski Cross twitter.com/olympics/statu…

Winter Olympics 2022: February 18 medal count

Norway, as expected, is way ahead of the other nations to occupy the top position in the medal tally with 34 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, Germany is in second position with 22 medals. The U.S. is in the third spot with 21 medals (less gold) while the fourth position is occupied by China with14 medals.

NOCGOLD SILVERBRONZENUMBER OF MEDALS
NORWAY1581134
GERMANY107522
USA88521
CHINA84214
NETHERLANDS64416
SWEDEN64414
SWITZERLAND72514
AUSTRIA67417
ROC591327
FRANCE57214
CANADA471327
JAPAN35917
ITALY27716
REPUBLIC OF KOREA2417
SLOVENIA
2327
FINLAND1236
AUSTRALIA1214
NEW ZEALAND1102
HUNGARY1023
CZECH REPUBLIC1012
SLOVAKIA1001
BELARUS0202
SPAIN0101
UKRAINE0101
BELGIUM0011
ESTONIA0011
LATVIA0011
POLAND0011
