Winter Olympics results today: Updated US medal count (February 18)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on February 18 (Friday).

BIATHLON

Women's 12.5km Mass Start

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France won a gold medal in the women's 12.5km mass start event on Friday. Meanwhile, Norwegians Eckhoff Tiril and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Men's 15km Mass Start

Fans witnessed Team Norway's dominance once again in the men's 15km mass start event as Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen won the gold and bronze medals, respectively. Meanwhile, Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden clinched a silver medal at the ongoing Winter Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women's Freeski Halfpipe

China's Eileen Gu scripted history after clinching the women's halfpipe gold medal. With this, she became the first freeskier to win three Winter Olympic medals in the same edition.

Meanwhile, Canada's Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's halfpipe event.

Men's Ski Cross Big Final

Switzerland's Ryan Regez and Fiva Alex bagged the gold and silver medals in the men's ski cross big final while Ridzig Sergey of the ROC settled for a bronze medal.

SPEED SKATING

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands bagged gold while Laurent Dubreuil of Canada bagged a silver medal. Norway's Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen settled for a bronze medal.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 18 medal count

Norway, as expected, is way ahead of the other nations to occupy the top position in the medal tally with 34 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, Germany is in second position with 22 medals. The U.S. is in the third spot with 21 medals (less gold) while the fourth position is occupied by China with14 medals.

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE NUMBER OF MEDALS NORWAY 15 8 11 34 GERMANY 10 7 5 22 USA 8 8 5 21 CHINA 8 4 2 14 NETHERLANDS 6 4 4 16 SWEDEN 6 4 4 14 SWITZERLAND 7 2 5 14 AUSTRIA 6 7 4 17 ROC 5 9 13 27 FRANCE 5 7 2 14 CANADA 4 7 13 27 JAPAN 3 5 9 17 ITALY 2 7 7 16 REPUBLIC OF KOREA 2 4 1 7 SLOVENIA 2 3 2 7 FINLAND 1 2 3 6 AUSTRALIA 1 2 1 4 NEW ZEALAND 1 1 0 2 HUNGARY 1 0 2 3 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 1 2 SLOVAKIA 1 0 0 1 BELARUS 0 2 0 2 SPAIN 0 1 0 1 UKRAINE 0 1 0 1 BELGIUM 0 0 1 1 ESTONIA 0 0 1 1 LATVIA 0 0 1 1 POLAND 0 0 1 1

