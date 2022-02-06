Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 6)

Russian skiers dominated the men's 15km+15km skiathlon event on the second day of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on February 6.

Alexander Bolshunov bagged gold, while compatriot Denis Spitsov of the ROC finished second in the men's 15km+15km skiathlon event. Finland's Niskanen Livo won a bronze medal at the event.

Bolshunov crossed the finish line in one hour and 16:09.8s to finish first, while Spitsov managed a second-place finish with an hour and 17:20.8s. Niskanen finished third in one hour and 18:10.0s.

Athletes continue to give brilliant performances and script history, just a day into the Winter Games. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand’s first gold medal in Winter Olympics history, having topped the podium in women’s slopestyle.

Marino Julia of the USA bagged a silver medal while Tess Coady of Australia finished third in the women's snowboard slopestyle event on Sunday.

Nils van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold in the men's 5000m speed skating event. Van der Poel set an Olympic record timing of six minutes and 08.84s in the process.

Meanwhile, Patrick Roest of the Netherlands clinched the silver in six minutes and 09.31s. The bronze went to Hallgeir Engebraaten of Norway, who finished the race in six minutes and 09.88s.

In the men's normal hill individual Ski Jumping event, Japan's Kobayashi Ryoyu bagged a gold medal. Fettner Manuel of Austria won the silver while Kubacki Dawid of Poland clinched the bronze.

In the freestyle skiing women's mogul's final, Jakara Anthony of Australia won gold, Kauf Jaelin of the USA won the silver and Smirnova Anastasiia of ROC bagged the bronze.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 6 Medal Count

Norway continues to occupy first position in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Medal tally with three medals. However, Sweden and ROC climbed the ladder to occupy second and third positions respectively.

NOC Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals Norway 2 1 3 Sweden 2 1 2 ROC 1 2 2 5 Netherlands 1 1 2 Australia 1 1 2 Japan 1 1 1 Slovenia 1 1 2 China 1 1 New Zealand 1 1 Italy 2 2 USA 2 2 Austria 1 1 2 Canada 1 1 2 FranceGermany 11 11 FinlandHungary 11 11 Poland 1 1

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee