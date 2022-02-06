×
Create
Notifications

Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 6)

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics:Jakara Anthony of Australia after winning gold in Freestyle Skiing
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics:Jakara Anthony of Australia after winning gold in Freestyle Skiing
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 06, 2022 07:25 PM IST
News

Russian skiers dominated the men's 15km+15km skiathlon event on the second day of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on February 6.

Alexander Bolshunov bagged gold, while compatriot Denis Spitsov of the ROC finished second in the men's 15km+15km skiathlon event. Finland's Niskanen Livo won a bronze medal at the event.

Bolshunov crossed the finish line in one hour and 16:09.8s to finish first, while Spitsov managed a second-place finish with an hour and 17:20.8s. Niskanen finished third in one hour and 18:10.0s.

06 Feb -Day2️⃣ #crosscountryskiing - Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon #Gold ALEXANDER BOLSHUNOV ROCCongratulations!#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture 📸: GettyImages https://t.co/oOwqgcI4JE

Athletes continue to give brilliant performances and script history, just a day into the Winter Games. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand’s first gold medal in Winter Olympics history, having topped the podium in women’s slopestyle.

06 Feb -Day2️⃣ #Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Slopestyle#Gold ZOI SADOWSKI SYNNOTT-NZL🤩Congratulations!#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture 📸：GettyImages https://t.co/MvM1sek7DZ

Marino Julia of the USA bagged a silver medal while Tess Coady of Australia finished third in the women's snowboard slopestyle event on Sunday.

Nils van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold in the men's 5000m speed skating event. Van der Poel set an Olympic record timing of six minutes and 08.84s in the process.

🎆Congratulations to NILS VAN DER POEL for the #gold and the new Olympic record! twitter.com/olympics/statu…

Meanwhile, Patrick Roest of the Netherlands clinched the silver in six minutes and 09.31s. The bronze went to Hallgeir Engebraaten of Norway, who finished the race in six minutes and 09.88s.

In the men's normal hill individual Ski Jumping event, Japan's Kobayashi Ryoyu bagged a gold medal. Fettner Manuel of Austria won the silver while Kubacki Dawid of Poland clinched the bronze.

🥳Congratulations！ #Gold KOBAYASHI RYOYU #SkiJumping twitter.com/olympics/statu…

In the freestyle skiing women's mogul's final, Jakara Anthony of Australia won gold, Kauf Jaelin of the USA won the silver and Smirnova Anastasiia of ROC bagged the bronze.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 6 Medal Count

Norway continues to occupy first position in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Medal tally with three medals. However, Sweden and ROC climbed the ladder to occupy second and third positions respectively.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

NOCGoldSilverBronze Total Medals
Norway213
Sweden212
ROC1225
Netherlands 112
Australia 112
Japan111
Slovenia112
China11
New Zealand11
Italy22
USA22
Austria112
Canada112
FranceGermany1111
FinlandHungary 1111
Poland11

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी