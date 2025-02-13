Top 5 oldest players playing in 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Sidney Crosby

The 4 Nations Face-off gets underway this week. The United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden have all amassed the top NHL talents from their respective countries to play in a round-robin style format before one last final game between the last two teams standing.

There is an even mix of veteran and young talent on each of the 4 Nations Face-Off teams, but who are the oldest players set to compete?

Top 5 oldest players playing in 4 Nations Face-Off

#1. Sidney Crosby - Canada - 37 years old

Sidney Crosby was once the NHL's face and was referred to as "Sid the Kid." Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain, three-time Stanley Cup champion and future Hall of Famer is a grizzled veteran at 37.

Not surprisingly, Crosby will wear the captain's "C" on his jersey in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He'll forever be known as a Canadian hockey hero after he scored one of the most iconic goals in the sport's history, beating USA goaltender Ryan Miller in the gold medal game of the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Forever known as the "golden goal", Crosby's game-winner secured the gold medal for Canada on their soil.

#2. Brad Marchand - Canada - 36 years old

One of the most notorious agitators in the NHL since his career with the Boston Bruins started in 2010, Brad Marchand is the second-oldest player at the 4 Nations Face-off at 36 years old.

Marchand is just 14 NHL games away from reaching 1,100 in his career, which includes 421 goals scored, 552 assists, and a Stanley Cup victory in 2011.

#3. Gustav Nyquist - Sweden - 35 years old

The veteran Swedish forward broke into the NHL as a rookie with the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013-14 season after having initially gotten a handful of games late in the previous season and the 2013 playoffs.

At 35, Nyquist played for the San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild before signing with the Nashville Predators in 2023.

In 837 career NHL games, Nyquist has scored 207 goals with 316 assists.

#4. Drew Doughty - Canada - 35 years old

Once carrying the mantle as one of the best defensemen in the game, Drew Doughty is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014). He's played his entire career in the shadow of the famous Hollywood sign in southern California with the Kings.

At 35, Doughty is only 17 games away from reaching 1,200 for his career. When his playing days end, his jersey No. 8 will hang from the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.

#5. Mattias Ekholm - Sweden - 34 years old

Our list is rounded out by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who is 27 NHL games away from reaching 900 in his career.

He has played for the Nashville Predators and Oilers, scoring 84 goals and registering 267 assists. He was part of the Oilers team that advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season.

