Winter Olympics 2022: February 20 schedule, closing ceremony and live streaming details

After two weeks of action-packed competition, new records, controversies, and new champions, it is finally time for the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony. It is scheduled to take place at the Beijing National Stadium on February 20.

As mandated by the Olympic Charter, the proceedings will consist of the formal ceremonial closing of this event, including closing speeches, hosting of the flags, the parade of athletes, and the handover of the Olympic flag.

The 2026 Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Medal winners from around the world will gather at the Bird's Nest to celebrate their victory and pass the torch on to the next Winter Olympics host.

The Olympic flag will be passed on to the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, hosts of the 2026 Games.

2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony details:

The closing ceremony will air live on Sunday at 6:30am EST on Peacock.

Closing Ceremony time: 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 12 pm GMT

• Rebroadcast time: 7 pm ET (on NBC, Peacock)

• Free streaming: BBC iPlayer, Peacock, 7Plus

• US: NBC via Peacock, Sling and Fubo

• UK: Discovery+, BBC iPlayer

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 20 Schedule

Let's take a look at the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 20.

(Timings are as per local time)

ALPINE SKIING:

Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals | Timings: 9:00

Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals | Timings: 9:40

Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals | Timings: 10:09

Mixed Team Parallel Small Finals | Timings: 10:28

Mixed Team Parallel Big Finals | Timings: 10:37

BOBSLEIGH:

4- Man Heat 3 | Timings: 9:30

4- Man Heat 4 | Timings: 11:20

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

Women's 30km Mass Start Free | Timings: 14:30

CURLING:

Women's Gold Medal Match

Japan vs Great Britain | Timings: 9:05

ICE HOCKEY:

Men's Gold Medal Match

Finland vs ROC | Timings: 12:10

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the Games are being broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). The tournament can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee