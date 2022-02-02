Winter Olympics 2022: February 3 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is a multi-sport event scheduled to take place from February 4-20, 2022 in Beijing, China. The Beijing Winter Games will hold its opening and closing ceremonies at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as Bird’s Nest) on February 4 and 20, respectively.

Meanwhile, some sporting events including curling and luge commenced on February 2, two days before the opening ceremony. A total of 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports will take place at this year's Games.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 3 Schedule

(Timings are according to Beijing Time)

Alpine Skiing

Venue: Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre

Men's Downhill 1st Training, Timings: 11:00

Curling

Venue: National Aquatic Centre

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

Australia vs China, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

Sweden vs Czech Republic, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

USA vs Italy, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

Great Britain vs Canada, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3

Italy vs Switzerland, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3

USA vs Norway, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

Norway vs Canada, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

Switzerland vs Great Britain, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

China vs Sweden, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

Czech Republic vs Australia, Timings: 20:05

Freestyle Skiing

Venue: Genting Snow Park

Women's Mogul Qualification 1 - Timings: 18:00

Men's Moguls Qualification 1 - Timings: 19:45

Ice Hockey

Venue: Wukesong Sports Centre

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

Czech Republic vs China, Timings: 12:10

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

Canada vs Switzerland, Timings: 12:10

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

Sweden vs Japan, Timings: 16:40

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

Finland vs USA, Timings: 21:10

Ski Jumping

Venue: Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre

Women's Normal Hill Official Training 1, Timings: 17:30

Men's Normal Hill Official Training 1, Timings: 20:00

How to watch the Winter Olympics on NBC?

NBC Universal will be the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means your local NBC station will be the only place to watch the Games on network television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The network’s initial coverage typically includes the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Given the large time difference (Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.), NBC will likely air the ceremony live before rebroadcasting it during primetime.

