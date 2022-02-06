Winter Olympics 2022: February 6 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event commenced on February 4 and will conclude on February 20.

The 2022 Winter Games consist of a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports. This marks an increase of seven events from the 2018 Winter Games.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 6 Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the games on February 6.

(Timings are as per local time)

February 6

Alpine Skiing:

Men's Downhill Timings: 11:00

Cross Country Skiing:

Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon Timings: 15:00

Curling:

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10

USA vs Czech Republic, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10

Great Britain vs China, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11

Norway vs Sweden, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11

Australia vs Switzerland, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11

Italy vs China, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11

Canada vs Czech Republic, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Canada vs Australia, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Canada vs Australia, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Italy vs Sweden, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Switzerland vs USA, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Norway vs Great Britain, Timings: 20:05

Figure Skating:

Team event Women Single Skating - Short Program Timings: 9:30

Team Event Men's Single Skating - Free Skating Timings: 11:50

Freestyle Skating:

Women's Moguls Qualification 2 Timings: 18:00

Women's Moguls Final 1 Timings: 19:30

Women's Moguls Final 2 Timings: 20:05

Women's Moguls Final 3 Timings: 20:40

Ice Hockey:

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

China vs Japan Timings: 16:40

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

Switzerland vs USA Timings: 21:10

Luge:

Women's Singles Training Run 5 Timings: 08:00

Women's Singles Training Run 6 Timings: 09:45

Doubles Training Run 1 Timings: 15:06

Doubles Training Run 2 Timings: 16:24

Men's Singles Run 3 Timings: 19:30

Men's Singles Run 4 Timings: 21:15

Nordic Combined:

Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 1 Results Timings: 11:30

Ski Jumping:

Women's Normal Hill Official Training 3 Timings: 15:00

Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition Timings: 18:00

Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round Timings: 19:30

Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round Timings: 20:00

Snowboard:

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1 Timings: 09:30

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2 Timings: 09:57

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final 3 Timings: 10:24

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification 1 Timings: 12:30

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification 2 Timings: 13:00

Speed Skating:

Men's 5000m Timings: 16:30

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal will be the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station will be the only place to watch the Games on network television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The network’s initial coverage typically includes the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Given the large time difference (Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.), NBC will likely air the ceremony live before rebroadcasting it during primetime.

