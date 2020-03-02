Moscow Wushu Star 2020: Gardener's daughter Anju Kumari bags gold

Anju Kumari (Image credits: TOI)

What's the story?

Anju Kumari has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the recently concluded Moscow Wushu Star 2020.

The background

A student of the Government Model Sr. School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, Anju Kumari started training under the Wushu Association of Chandigarh a couple of years ago.

Initially, the talented teenager used to train in self-defense from Chandigarh Police's 'Swayam' team.

The daughter of gardener Bal Krishan, Anju quickly took a liking to the sport of Wushu and excelled in it. She also won a gold medal at the 18th Junior National Wushu Championship that took place in September last year.

The 17-year-old got a chance to take part in the annual tournament - Wushu Star - and she made the most of it. This tournament is recognized by both the International Wushu Federation as well as the European Wushu Federation. Almost 700 athletes from 19 countries took part in the latest edition that was held in Moscow.

The heart of the matter

Anju Kumari (right) - [Image Credits: Tribune India]

Kumari proved her mettle by bagging the coveted gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Star 2020 in the Junior (Sanshou) Under-52 kg category.

Anju's expenses for the tournament were borne by the Wushu Association of Chandigarh. The talented Wushu player has been coached by national coaches Ram Mehar and Manoj during the national camps while Sandeep Malik coaches her locally.

The general secretary of the Wushu Association of Chandigarh, Sudershan Kumar, termed Anju's feat as a 'prized moment for the city.' He told TOI:

"I would call it a prized moment for the entire Chandigarh. She has been training with us for the past two years and from the first day, she was a special talent for us. We had no hesitation in bearing all her expenses, including the routine medical fees. We are also grateful to the Sports Authority of India and the sports ministry for their support. We congratulate Anju and her coaches on her success. It is a proud moment for us at the association, which runs without any financial and infrastructural support from the UT administration. I hope her medal will bring in a positive change for the other athletes in the city."

Sudershan also said that after bagging the coveted prize at the tournament, Anju will have a chance to train at the SAI Wushu Centre of Excellence in Itanagar. This falls under the Khelo India Scheme. She will be training with three more players from Chandigarh - Roshni, Gayatri, and Komal - and the cost of her education and training will be borne by the Sports Authority of India.

What's next?

In all, the 29-member Indian contingent returned with six gold, six silver, and three bronze medals from the event. Such performances will inspire other youngsters of the country to take up the martial art sport.